ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

London nickel down 0.5% after market open as volatility recedes

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hobLF_0evDokgx00

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.5% at $32,740 a tonne shortly after trading began on Thursday, suggesting that the market is stabilising after extreme volatility in recent weeks.

The LME suspended nickel trading on March 8 after prices spiked by more than 50% to hit $100,000 a tonne. read more

Activity resumed on March 16 at an adjusted starting level of $48,000 and with daily price limits. Since then prices have see-sawed to $26,675 on March 22 and back to $40,700 on March 25.

The price surge was blamed on short-covering by one of the world's biggest producers, China's Tsingshan Holding Group. The LME has promised an independent review into the price rise and trading shutdown. read more

Nickel is used in stainless steel and to make rechargeable batteries that power electric vehicles.

Reporting by Peter Hobson Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Reuters
Reuters

386K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Reuters

Wall Street climbs as oil prices slide, Fed in focus

March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks gained ground on Tuesday as oil prices extended declines, while investor focus was squarely on the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting where policymakers are widely expected to raise interest rates. Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced in early trading, with technology (.SPLRCT) and...
STOCKS
Reuters

UK's FTSE 100 jumps ahead of Fed decision as miners, financials advance

March 16 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose to near two-week highs on Wednesday as prospects of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and Chinese stimulus lifted investor sentiment globally, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision due later in the day. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) climbed...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nickel#The London Metal Exchange#Lme#Activity#Tsingshan Holding Group
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. auto sales slump as less affluent buyers walk away

March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. new vehicle sales could fall to the lowest first-quarter volume in the past decade as chip shortages and the Ukraine crisis squeeze inventories and rising prices push less affluent buyers out of the market, research firm Cox Automotive said Monday. U.S. car and light truck...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
China
Reuters

Indian shares rise as banking stocks, global markets rally

BENGALURU, March 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday, helped by heavyweight banking stocks, with investors also taking cues from broader Asian markets that hit three-week highs. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.58% to 17,416.05 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex added 0.55% to 58,312.33 by 0354...
STOCKS
Reuters

Dollar slips as traders eye Fed, Russia-Ukraine talks

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar dipped modestly against a basket of currencies on Monday but remained near a 21-month high hit last week as investors eyed Russia-Ukraine peace talks, while major central bank meetings this week kept large moves in foreign exchange in check. The dollar index fell 0.056%...
FOREIGN POLICY
KEYT

London nickel trading suspended again after brief resumption

LONDON (AP) — Nickel trading in London has been suspended shortly after it resumed following a weeklong halt as the exchange investigated a glitch. The London Metal Exchange said Wednesday that it had to pause trading to investigate a “system error” that let the price fall below a lower daily limit. The exchange brought in daily price limits to reduce volatility as part of efforts to restart trading for the nickel contract. Trading was first suspended last week when the price skyrocketed to over $100,000 per ton. Chinese metals giant Tsingshan Holding Group bet last week that nickel prices would slump but instead they staged an unprecedented rally amid sanctions against major producer Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
METAL MINING
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares up as oil slips on hopes for Ukraine talks

SYDNEY, March 14 (Reuters) - Asian shares advanced and oil slipped on Monday on hopes for progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks even as fighting raged on, while bond markets braced for rate rises in the United States and UK this week. While Russian missiles hit a large Ukrainian base near...
BUSINESS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Nickel Falls 12% to Hit Limit Down Again on London Metal Exchange

LONDON — The benchmark three-month nickel contract fell 12% on Friday morning to hit a new trading limit, as heavy selling continued on international metal markets. The price hit $36,915 a metric ton as it opened for trade, according to Refinitiv data. The 145-year-old exchange, which still has some open outcry trading, has had a wild two weeks with price surges, technical glitches and trading suspensions.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Rouble closes at highest since February on gas sales move

March 23 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble closed on Wednesday at its strongest this month against the dollar both in Moscow and offshore exchanges after President Vladimir Putin said Russia would start selling its gas to "unfriendly" countries in roubles. The rouble ended below 100 per dollar, still down over...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

386K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy