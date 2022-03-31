ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Woman found dead in crashed car on I-45 Pierce Elevated

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M2Dbx_0evDoP6a00

A woman was found dead in a crashed car near downtown Houston overnight.

All of the southbound lanes of I-45 near Smith were shut down as crews investigated the scene. The freeway has since reopened.

According to Houston police, a call came in that a car had wrecked into a concrete wall on the Pierce Elevated just after 2 a.m.

Police said it is still unclear exactly how the woman died, or what caused her to crash into the concrete wall.

"I personally checked the vehicle for bullets, gunshots around the car, anything like that, but we didn't find anything of that nature," Lt. Salazar said.

Police did not release the identity of the woman. The medical examiner's office will investigate her cause of death.

Comments / 7

JaneSmith6595
16h ago

I had a close call on the way to work one morning and nearly hit the concrete barrier on an overpass. I fell asleep. Very sad for this lady and her family and friends.

Reply
2
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston

120K+

Followers

12K+

Posts

41M+

Views

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

3 people found dead in car identified as woman, her two 3-year-old children

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police said the three people found dead in a car at a Melbourne apartment complex were identified as a woman and her two 3-year-old children. Police said Andrea Langhorst, 35, of St. Lucie County, and her two 3-year-old children, Olivia and Adam Dryer, were found dead inside a car at the Manatee Cove Apartments complex in the 700 block of Madelyn Way around 10:50 p.m. Sunday.
MELBOURNE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Houston, TX
Accidents
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Traffic Accident#Houstonpolice
WTHR

Boone County woman found dead, husband arrested

LEBANON, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff's Office said a rural Lebanon woman was found dead and her husband was arrested for her murder early Saturday morning. Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite, 41, was reported missing by coworkers Friday morning when she did not report to work. State Police said her body was found in a creek near her home early Saturday morning.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Click2Houston.com

Wife of man shot to death in front of son demands justice

HOUSTON – A mother and wife is now pushing for justice after her beloved husband and their son were robbed at gunpoint. Houston police said the suspects shot and killed the father in front of his son. Charles Dade, 51, and his wife Latasha Dade had been married for...
HOUSTON, TX
WAVY News 10

Missing woman in Virginia believed to be found dead

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — 35-year-old Hannah Choi, who has been missing since earlier this month, is believed to be found dead. Detectives from Fairfax County Police were notified Thursday by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office after they found a body in the wooded area of Piscataway Park. She was last seen on March 5 at […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Woman found dead on her front porch in Turley

TURLEY, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a woman was found dead on her front porch of a Turley home Friday morning. Officer Andre Baul with the Tulsa Police Department said a young woman was found unresponsive by firefighters just before 8 a.m. near 61st Street North and MLK. Investigators told FOX23 she had been dead between four and five hours by the time first responders arrived.
TULSA, OK
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
120K+
Followers
12K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy