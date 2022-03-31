ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

New Law Restricts Marijuana Grow Houses From Opening Near Schools

By Caleb Califano
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zzPdA_0evDnzip00

A new law banning grow houses planning to open near schools took effect this week after being signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Grow houses are no longer allowed to open within 1000 feet of a school.

Once the Governor signed it into law Wednesday, it took immediate emergency effect.

Senate Bill 1511 was written after construction began on a marijuana grow facility in a section of the former Crossroads Mall.

The problem is it would have been right next door to Santa Fe South Charter School, which currently owns the east side of the mall.

“We’re not interested in any size marijuana grow retail storage or any other type of marijuana facility in proximity to where we serve kids,” said Santa Fe South Charter School Superintendent, Chris Brewster.

When the state laws were written up, they banned dispensaries from being inside 1000 feet of a school, however, grow houses were never considered.

It's important to note with this new legislation, that currently licensed grow houses are grandfathered in, which means this law only prevents new ones from popping up.

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

State Senate passes bills restricting transgender, nonbinary individuals

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state Senate on Thursday advanced measures putting restrictions on individuals who identify as nonbinary or transgender. Senate Bill 2, by Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, would prohibit a person who is born biologically male from participating in female sports as a transgendered individual. The measure passed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
North Country Public Radio

State opens applications for marijuana growing licenses

New York State has launched a new online portal for farmers seeking to legally grow marijuana. In 2021, New York legalized the possession of mariujana and the small-scale cultivation of plants by individuals. Commercial sale of cannabis products in New York has not yet begun, but local farmers can now...
AGRICULTURE
KOAT 7

Businesses and law officials prepare for legal recreational marijuana

On April 1, you'll be able to go to dispensaries to buy recreational marijuana. Economists say this could be a massive plus for our state, but there's one major question. Can supply keep up with demand?. Dispensaries like High Desert Relief are looking forward to the legalization of recreational marijuana;...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
The Blade

Editorial: Veto concealed carry bill

Gov. Mike DeWine should veto a bill to allow carrying concealed firearms without a license. The bill, S.B. 215, is both unnecessary and dangerous. Much of the law enforcement community opposes the bill.
POLITICS
creators.com

Colorado Lawmakers Pass Kids' Independence Bill

Colorado kids should be getting on their sneakers. Thanks to their state legislators, they will soon be able to play outside, stay home alone a bit, and enjoy some freedom without their parents worrying this could get them investigated for neglect. On Tuesday, the Colorado Senate followed the lead of...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Dispensaries#Marijuana Laws#Charter Schools#Senate
FOX59

New Indiana law establishes housing task force

INDIANAPOLIS – A new Indiana law establishes a statewide task force aimed at improving access to housing. Created by House Enrolled Act 1306, the task force will study areas like housing shortages for low- and middle-income families, state laws already in place and potential local incentives for increased housing options. The task force will consist […]
INDIANA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Republican-backed measure to restrict filming of police officers passes Senate committee

Legislation which would make it illegal to film police officers within eight feet of them is closer to becoming law, despite concerns that it could hinder efforts to document misconduct. “We believe that this bill stacks the deck against the public check on officer misconduct,” Timothy Sparling, a lawyer and legislative advocate for Arizona Attorneys […] The post Republican-backed measure to restrict filming of police officers passes Senate committee appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Arizona Legislature approves 15-week abortion ban

The Arizona Legislature on Thursday joined the growing list of Republican-led states to pass aggressive anti-abortion legislation as the conservative U.S. Supreme Court is considering ratcheting back abortion rights that have been in place for nearly 50 years.The House voted on party lines to outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, mirroring a Mississippi law now being considered by the nation's high court. The bill explicitly says it does not overrule a state law in place for more than 100 years that would ban abortion outright if the Supreme Court overrules Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that enshrined...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Record

Colorado lawmakers want to make it easier for same-sex parents to adopt their own kids

About two and a half years ago, Jen Snook and Lisa Dacey wanted to add a fourth to their burgeoning Boulder family. The married couple had already given birth to a daughter in California in 2017. They conceived with artificial insemination and Snook carried their daughter. The couple paid a $20 adoption fee to make sure all 50 states recognized Dacey as their daughter’s parent, as well.
COLORADO STATE
Tri-City Herald

Governor signs into law 3 new bills that put restrictions on guns in WA

Elected leaders joined Gov. Jay Inslee Wednesday in Olympia as he signed into law a package of new gun legislation for the state of Washington. The package included three new pieces of additional gun legislation passed during the 2022 session: restrictions on guns at school board meetings, local government meetings and election facilities; restrictions on ghost guns; and bans on “high-capacity” magazines.
WASHINGTON STATE
thecentersquare.com

New law dedicates over $20M annually for affordable housing in New Mexico

(The Center Square) – A new law signed by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will provide $20 million to $25 million annually for affordable housing in the state. Senate Bill 134 dedicates 2.5% of the annual severance tax bond capacity for the New Mexico Housing Trust Fund, according to the governor's office.
BUSINESS
Arizona Mirror

Senate approves bill requiring teachers to post curriculum online

Citing a need for academic transparency, Senate Republicans on Monday approved a bill that would require teachers to post all their lesson plans and materials online for parental review, despite some reservations.  “In my opinion (it) really does add a lot of busywork for teachers. … I think some of it is good. Parents should […] The post Senate approves bill requiring teachers to post curriculum online appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Idaho8.com

Abortion rights bill passes Colorado House

The Colorado House of Representatives on Monday passed legislation that seeks to codify the right to an abortion in the state. The Reproductive Health Equity Act — which cleared the chamber 40-24 — now heads to the state’s Democratic-controlled Senate, where it’s expected to pass. The...
COLORADO STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy