ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

How Index Funds Can Pay You Thousands in Retirement Income

By Stefon Walters
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 20 hours ago

Not saving enough or relying on a single income source in retirement are real problems for many people. While those who were fortunate to contribute to a 401(k) plan throughout their career can count on those savings to aid in retirement, for some, that alone may not be enough to live comfortably or maintain their current lifestyle.

One additional way to increase your retirement income is to focus on stocks that pay out dividends. When done the right way, there's a chance to achieve thousands in monthly dividend income.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30qSnK_0evDnsXk00

Image source: Getty Images.

Focus on dividend stocks

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are index funds traded on stock exchanges just like regular stocks. Instead of purchasing various individual stocks to achieve diversification -- one of the pillars of a good investing philosophy -- you can simply invest in an index fund like the S&P 500, which tracks the 500 largest U.S. companies, and accomplish that with a single investment.

While many index funds have decent dividend yields as a byproduct of the fund's companies, some index funds specifically focus on high dividend-paying companies. Take the iShares Core High Dividend ETF and SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF , for example. With dividend yields of 3.19% and 3.56%, respectively, the two funds consist of dividend-paying stocks that pay out higher-than-average yields.

Use dollar-cost averaging to build up your investments

Dollar-cost averaging involves making regular contributions to an investment, regardless of the stock's price at the time. It's similar to how a 401(k) plan operates; regardless of the price of your selected investment choices, you contribute a set percentage each paycheck. Over time, dollar-cost averaging is one of the best ways to amass a sizable investment total and take advantage of compound interest.

Let's assume you're able to save and invest for 30 years with an 8% annual return, a little bit less than the five-year average return of both of the index funds mentioned above. Here's how much it would have accumulated at different monthly contribution amounts:

Monthly Contributions Amount After 30 Years
$1,000 $1.35 million
$1,250 $1.69 million
$1,500 $2.03 million

Data source: author calculations

Now, let's assume you made those contributions in either the iShares Core High Dividend ETF or SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. Here's how much the savings would pay out annually at their current dividend yields.

Account Value After 30 Years HDV Annual Payout SPYD Annual Payout
$1.35 million $43,065 $48,060
$1.69 million $53,911 $60,164
$2.03 million $64,757

$72,268

Data source: author calculations. HDV = iShares Core High Dividend ETF. SPYD = SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF.

Even an index fund like the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF, which has a more modest 2.80% dividend yield, would pay out $28,000 annually with $1 million total invested. That's more than $2,300 received monthly, and for those in retirement, this can be a beneficial way to complement other sources of retirement income, such as 401(k) withdrawals or Social Security benefits.

It pays to buy and hold

While there are great companies to invest in that don't pay out dividends, making sure a portion of your investment portfolio consists of dividend-paying stocks can really fuel your investment savings over time. Market volatility is inevitable, but owning stocks that pay dividends ensures you make money regardless of what the market is doing.

You can purchase a dividend-paying stock for a certain amount, and if the stock's price hasn't increased at all years down the road, there's still a chance you made money in that time due to the dividends. Reinvesting these dividends and letting compound interest work its magic is one of the best ways to accomplish your financial goals.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/14/21

Stefon Walters has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool

173K+

Followers

85K+

Posts

79M+

Views

Related
Motley Fool

3 Ways to Boost Your Social Security by Hundreds of Dollars Per Month

Regardless of how much you're collecting from Social Security, there are ways to boost your payments. If you're married or divorced, you could be entitled to extra benefits. Working longer or delaying benefits could also result in larger checks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Index Funds#Stock#Getty Images#Spdr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Walmart
Benzinga

If You Invested $1000 In Tesla 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 50.78% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In TSLA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 145.35 shares of Tesla at the time with $1,000. This investment in TSLA would have produced an average annual return of 63.05%. Currently, Tesla has a market capitalization of $935.73 billion.
STOCKS
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Fannie Mae

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. : In January, 70% of homes for sale ended up in a bidding war. That’s the highest rate on record. Simply put: So far, 2022 hasn’t delivered any relief for home shoppers.
BUSINESS
KTEN.com

How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

Many retirees plan to earn extra income to supplement their retirement spending. But how much can a retired person earn without paying taxes? The answer to this question varies based on your situation. Understanding the tax rules surrounding retiree income can help avoid an expensive surprise when tax time rolls around. If you need help sorting through the details of your situation, try using SmartAsset’s free financial advisor matching tool.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Three new proposals for a fourth stimulus check

As inflation plagues Americans at the gas pump, there are new proposals for a fourth stimulus check to offset rising costs. There are some key similarities and differences with these programs. They specifically target the gas prices rising, and not the overall financial need of living expenses for Americans. Energy...
BUSINESS
Newswest9.com

Your credit score could be going up soon. Here's why.

WASHINGTON — The three largest credit bureaus in the U.S. announced Friday they would begin removing most medical debt from their reporting process starting in July, meaning many Americans with late or unpaid medical bills could have the stains from those bills wiped off their credit. The three companies...
CREDITS & LOANS
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

You’re almost out of time to apply for $1,000 a month in stimulus money

A deadline is fast approaching for a program that will provide what amounts to $1,000 per month in stimulus checks for certain people in one of the most populous states in the country. The people in question are artists, and the program is called Creatives Rebuild New York. It’s an effort that’s actually one of the few sources of such funding right now. Since, of course, the federal government stopped sending out such payments.
POLITICS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
173K+
Followers
85K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy