ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Posey County, IN

Posey County Man Sentenced For Killing Puppy

By Amy Adams
104.1 WIKY
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Posey County man who pleaded guilty in an animal abuse case was sentenced on Wednesday. Authorities claim Robert Wolf admitted he...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

Man killed in Madison County crash

BROOKFIELD — A 36-year-old man died when his motor vehicle crashed into a creek in Madison County early Sunday morning, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies said Travis Chesebro, of West Edmonton, Otsego County, was northbound at a high rate of speed on Beaver Creek Road at about 4:30 a.m. when his 2006 Jeep Cherokee went off the west shoulder. Deputies said the Jeep struck several trees and overturned, becoming partially submerged in a nearby creek.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
WJHL

Man sentenced to 90 days in prison for killing ex-girlfriend’s cat

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Chuckey man has been sentenced to serve 90 days after he was found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend’s cat. Jesse Nease was sentenced Thursday after being found guilty of aggravated animal cruelty, according to court documents. Nease will serve 90 days and spend two years on probation. His charge […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Laclede Record

Local car dealer charged with fraud

A Lebanon car salesman has been charged with consumer fraud, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Marcus James Hill of Lebanon, is accused of 13 violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act relating to his two car dealerships, Variety Auto Sales and Hilltop Auto Sales. Charged in Laclede County, Hill faces 13 felony counts of deceptive business practices. The charges allege that Hill falsely promised consumers that they would receive proper title and warranties with their purchase of a used car, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office. Hill then failed to provide titles to the vehicles, honor promised warranties, and in at least one instance, failed to provide the vehicle entirely, the release said. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Posey County, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Posey County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEHT/WTVW

HPD: Drug activity leads to two arrests

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The Huntingburg Police Department (HPD) announced on their Facebook page that two suspects have received drug charges. HPD says that on March 19, first responders were dispatched to a residence at N Niehaus Trail for a possible opioid overdose. HPD says that on March 20, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Police seize 240 grams of meth, 3 lbs. marijuana during Vincennes arrest

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was arrested and large amounts of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana were seized after Vincennes police served a search warrant in the 200 block of North 3rd Street Friday night. Ashlea S. Boatwright, 22, is facing several drug-related charges including dealing in methamphetamine after...
VINCENNES, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty
The Independent

Two teens arrested over horror video of dogs being set to attack Buddy the cat

Two boys have been arrested after a video emerged of dogs being used to attack a cat in Philadelphia.The Friday arrests came after surveillance footage on Tuesday showed individuals egging on their dogs to attack a cat named Buddy who was resting on the porch of his home. One of the dog handlers could be heard saying “good boy” as the dogs attacked the cat. The altercation came to an end when one of the cat’s owners ran outside. The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) said on Friday evening that the suspects surrendered to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEHT/WTVW

Escaped inmate in Western Kentucky still on the run

BENTON, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Kentucky State Police are still looking for an inmate of the Marshall County Jail after he escaped Tuesday. Gregory S. Sullivan was last seen at the Marshall County Detention Center around 11 p.m. on March 15. Police describe him as a 38-year-old white man, around 5′ […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
WTHI

Local 22-year-old faces drug charges

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) A search warrant in this Wabash Valley city leads to several charges for a 22-year old. Over in Vincennes, Ashlea Boatwright is now facing several drug-related charges. The Vincennes Police Department says this happened at 5:30 p.m. Friday night. This was at the 200 block of North...
VINCENNES, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Turnto10.com

Defendant sentenced in killing of New Bedford man

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a Massachusetts man in a parking lot was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Police initially charged Trai Larue, of Lewiston, with murder in the death of 21-year-old Roger Cornell in 2020. Cornell,...
AUBURN, ME
FOX59

‘I will kill you right here’: Court docs shed light into shooting of tow truck driver along I-70

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – Court documents reveal more about the events leading to the shooting of a tow truck driver along I-70 in Hendricks County, with the victim saying the accused shooter exhibited odd behavior during the encounter. This week, Joseph Jackson, 22, of Raytown, Missouri, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, neglect of […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Car intentionally sent into the White River

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway by IMPD, after divers with the Indianapolis Fire Department help pull a car out of the White River Monday afternoon. Monday afternoon IFD received reports that a blue Kia Stinger left the road in the 2100 block of South West Street. Witnesses told firefighters the car drove 50 yards […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin man who killed parents sentenced to life in prison

MADISON, Wis. - A Wisconsin man who was convicted of killing and dismembering his parents was sentenced Thursday to life without parole, with a judge saying his obligation to protect the public required the stiffest possible sentence. Chandler Halderson, 24, of Windsor, was convicted in January of first-degree intentional homicide,...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy