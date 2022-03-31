How to Get the Founding Rain of Stars Sorcery in Elden Ring

Miami is a 1 year old feline looking for a loving home to call her own! She is a little spicy just like the city she is named for. She may take some time to warm up when she is trying to get to know you but if you think you can take the heat, she just might be the gal for you! She is like one of those signs you see in the museum: you can look but don't touch (unless she asks you to). What can we say, she's an independent lady who is slowly learning that humans aren't that scary! She is currently with a wonderful foster family who works everyday to show her just how awesome gentle pats and love can be!

MIAMI, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO