Report: RB Leipzig Will Listen to Offers Around €75million for Manchester United Target Christopher Nkunku This Summer

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
 20 hours ago

RB Leipzig are reportedly set to listen to offers of around €75million for star player Christopher Nkunku this summer, the Frenchman is a target for Manchester United.

RB Leipzig are reportedly set to listen to offers of around €75million for star player Christopher Nkunku this summer, the Frenchman is a target for Manchester United.

Reports are suggesting that the German club could part ways with the player this summer if appropriate prices are bid for the Frenchman.

Nkunku has been outstanding so far this season and has caught the eye of many clubs across Europe ahead of this summer, including United.

According to ESPN, RB Leipzig are willing to listen to offers around €75million this summer with sources suggesting that Nkunku himself hopes the club will entertain offers at €60million.

The Frenchman is a versatile attacker and is understood to be able to play attacking midfield, right wing and as a striker.

United are in the market for two of those positions, a striker and a right winger.

Nkunku could be a perfect solution to what United are looking for as Ralf Rangnick will have a good knowledge of the player due to his relationship with RB Leipzig.

WORLD
