OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County Schools will be closed Friday due to potential severe weather. The Okaloosa County School District said in a social media post:. In the interest of student and staff safety and based on the most recent severe weather info, schools will be closed Friday. We apologize for the timing of this notice, but the weather update we received this afternoon showed an increase in severity.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO