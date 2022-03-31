ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Falls, RI

Roundtable discussion focuses on proposed Rhode Island Higher Ed Academy

By BRIAN CRANDALL, NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island’s governor is pitching a plan to help ease the path to college in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Dan McKee was in Central Falls Thursday to...

turnto10.com

Turnto10.com

Donation to Rhode Island Foundation of $12M for scholarships

(AP) — The Rhode Island Foundation has received a $12 million gift that will help dozens of Rhode Island high school graduates pay for college. The foundation announced Monday that the gift will endow the Robert G. and Joyce Andrew College Scholarship Fund. It is the largest donation expressly...
CHARITIES
thecentersquare.com

Rhode Island electric vehicle program comes with rebates

(The Center Square) – A new program in Rhode Island will aid the state’s efforts to reduce emissions and fight climate change, Gov. Dan McKee said. The governor announced an electric vehicle rebate program, which will be run by the Office of Energy Resources, called DRIVEEV. The program will be made available this summer and is supported by a $1.25 million commitment by the office.
POLITICS
Newport Buzz

Week in Review at the Rhode Island General Assembly

Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the Rhode Island General Assembly this week. § Assembly OKs temporary lift on cap of days worked by retired teachers. The General Assembly passed legislation sponsored by Rep. Gregg Amore (D-Dist. 65, East Providence) and Sen. Stephen...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Rhode Island With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 79.0 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of March 22. More than 964,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 10.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending March 22. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Central Falls, RI
Government
City
Central Falls, RI
State
Rhode Island State
US News and World Report

Cardona Urges Schools to Consider Students With Disabilities When Lifting COVID-19 Mandates

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona reminded states and local school districts that they must ensure students with disabilities who are at higher risk of severe COVID-19 infections can continue to safely attend school in person – even as schools drop masking and testing mandates in the wake of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance for K-12 schools.
EDUCATION
Turnto10.com

Founder of Rhode Island aphasia support group explains disorder

A woman who leads a support group for people with aphasia, and who has the condition herself, spoke to NBC 10 News about the disorder. The daughter of Bruce Willis took to social media Wednesday, saying the condition has forced Willis to leave the acting career he loves. Aphasia is...
ADVOCACY
KPVI Newschannel 6

$71M available in Native American employment readiness program

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) is taking applications for a $71 million grant program it said will help American Indians, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians with employment readiness. Authorization from the grants came through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Section 166 Indian...
JOBS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Allied Permits Launches in Connecticut

Investor Vince Carney from Kansas City, MO seeks to streamline the process of acquiring fuel and trip permits in Connecticut. KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Permits announced today that they are now officially serving customers seeking fuel and trip permits in the state of Connecticut. The company, which launched earlier this year, specializes in providing fuel and trip permits. Setting itself apart from the competition, Allied Permits offers several key features which include online permit deliveries in minutes, US-based support specialists and a completely paperless platform.
ECONOMY
Turnto10.com

Omicron BA.2 variant on the rise in Rhode Island, New England

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the BA.2 version of omicron is the dominant variant in the U.S., accounting for 73% of COIVD cases in New England. BA.2 is dubbed the "stealth" omicron variant because it can be harder to track. It accounts for about half the new infections across the country.
HEALTH
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Funding opportunity to provide continuation of Boots to Business entrepreneurship training

The U.S. Small Business Administration invites eligible nonprofit organizations, state and local government agencies, private sector firms and institutions of higher learning to submit proposals to provide synchronous online entrepreneurship training to transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses. The entrepreneurship training is a continuation of the training participants receive as part of SBA’s Boots to Business training program.
SMALL BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Gifted and Talented Programs: What Parents Should Know

Across the country, educators, politicians and activists are debating the value and fairness of gifted and talented education programs, which were created to support K-12 students with advanced abilities who need a more challenging academic program than their peers. The National Association for Gifted Children defines gifted students as those...
EDUCATION
Phys.org

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on vocational learning in higher education

Mobile learning became a mainstay of education during the lockdowns and self-isolation periods of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. There were many problems facing teachers and students alike during these times, but there were also some advantages of this enforced distance learning. There have been numerous studies that have looked at the pros and cons as well as predicting the long-term effects on education. One area that has not been addressed wholly is vocational education where the hands-on requirements of such courses are perhaps not served well by remote, mobile teaching and learning methods.
DENTON, TX
24/7 Wall St.

What Drivers in Rhode Island are Paying in Gas Taxes

Gas prices are hovering near all-time highs in the United States. The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline stood at $4.24 as of March 23 – up 70 cents from a month ago. What Americans pay at the pump is subject to a number of factors – the most important of which is […]
TRAFFIC
Wyoming News

#46. Rhode Island

- Historically significant buildings with risk of river flooding: 1 --- Flying Horse Carousel, Westerly (relatively high risk) The Flying Horse Carousel, also known as the Watch Hill Carousel, is said to be the oldest continuously operating carousel in the U.S., having been in use since 1883. Located on the southern Rhode Island coastline, the carousel has come close to destruction with increasing frequency as hurricanes become more and more catastrophic. In 2012, Hurricane Sandy destroyed neighboring harbourfront shops and narrowly avoided damaging the historic site.
POLITICS
KFYR-TV

Petroleum Council holds roundtable to discuss energy concerns

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator Kevin Cramer participated in a virtual discussion about the state of the energy industry in North Dakota today. The roundtable was hosted by the North Dakota Petroleum Council and featured energy industry experts who discussed oil prices and the global market, as well as the ongoing labor shortage, permitting challenges, and the need for more midstream infrastructure.
BISMARCK, ND
Turnto10.com

Gas prices decrease in Massachusetts and Rhode Island

(AP) — The price of gasoline has dropped in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, after reaching record highs as oil prices soared amid Russia's war on Ukraine. AAA Northeast said Monday the price of gasoline in Massachusetts is down 9 cents from last week, averaging $4.26 per gallon, and the price in Rhode Island is down 13 cents from last week, averaging $4.22 per gallon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Newport and Middletown consider combining school districts

(WJAR) — The City of Newport and the Town of Middletown are considering combining school districts. NBC 10 spoke with residents who say they want to be able to keep their allegiance and pride with their respective hometown schools. One person said “I don’t think it’s a good Idea”...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Out of office: McKee not around to address ILO investigation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island’s governor lays low while the feds start looking into his controversial contract with an education consultant. The NBC 10 I-Team first broke the news Thursday that the FBI is now involved in investigating the ILO deal. Friday, reporters waited at the State...
POLITICS
Turnto10.com

Residents worry warehouse development in Warwick will negatively impact environment

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A group of Warwick residents has been meeting monthly to discuss concerns they have with a variety of environmental issues within the city. They said the latest problem is a 491,000 square foot distribution warehouse -- originally proposed for 541,000 square feet -- that will be built near the Buckeye Brook watershed.
WARWICK, RI

