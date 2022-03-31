Roundtable discussion focuses on proposed Rhode Island Higher Ed Academy

Investor Vince Carney from Kansas City, MO seeks to streamline the process of acquiring fuel and trip permits in Connecticut. KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Permits announced today that they are now officially serving customers seeking fuel and trip permits in the state of Connecticut. The company, which launched earlier this year, specializes in providing fuel and trip permits. Setting itself apart from the competition, Allied Permits offers several key features which include online permit deliveries in minutes, US-based support specialists and a completely paperless platform.
