Congress & Courts

New Law Restricts Marijuana Grow Houses From Opening Near Schools

By Caleb Califano
News On 6
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA new law banning grow houses planning to open near schools took effect this week after being signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Grow houses are no longer allowed to open within 1000 feet of a school....

www.newson6.com

Related
WISH-TV

New Indiana law to help affordable housing crisis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new Indiana law will give nonprofits that work to provide low-income housing a fighting chance against big out-of-state investors. Those investors’ buying of property and hiking up rent has become an increasing trend in Indianapolis, some say. “The tax lien sale has become …...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
creators.com

Colorado Lawmakers Pass Kids' Independence Bill

Colorado kids should be getting on their sneakers. Thanks to their state legislators, they will soon be able to play outside, stay home alone a bit, and enjoy some freedom without their parents worrying this could get them investigated for neglect. On Tuesday, the Colorado Senate followed the lead of...
COLORADO STATE
FOX59

New Indiana law establishes housing task force

INDIANAPOLIS – A new Indiana law establishes a statewide task force aimed at improving access to housing. Created by House Enrolled Act 1306, the task force will study areas like housing shortages for low- and middle-income families, state laws already in place and potential local incentives for increased housing options. The task force will consist […]
INDIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

New law dedicates over $20M annually for affordable housing in New Mexico

(The Center Square) – A new law signed by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will provide $20 million to $25 million annually for affordable housing in the state. Senate Bill 134 dedicates 2.5% of the annual severance tax bond capacity for the New Mexico Housing Trust Fund, according to the governor's office.
BUSINESS
Redlands Daily Facts

Strike discriminatory housing state law from the books

Famed in the current political moment for uniformly progressive legislation and the Assembly and state Senate members who write those laws, California was very much not always in the liberal vanguard. We weren’t just the state that produced in one case and nurtured in the other Richard Nixon and Ronald...
CALIFORNIA STATE
103.9 The Breeze

New York State Farmers Can Apply To Grow Marijuana Starting Today

Farmers in New York State can begin to apply to grow cannabis starting today. Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation, S.8084-A/A.9283-A, on February 22, 2022, to allow certain farmers to start growing the crop this season. The law creates a new Conditional Adult-use Cannabis Cultivator license. Existing hemp farmers in New York State can apply for licenses beginning today, March 15, 2022, according to the Office of Cannabis Management. On March 10, the Cannabis Control Board approved the opening of the application process for Conditional Cultivators. The application period runs from March 15 until June 30. Farmers will have to meet certain requirements.
AGRICULTURE
News On 6

State Lawmakers Consider Bills To Help Oklahomans With Inflation

Like many Oklahomans, Christina Williams is feeling the pain in her pocketbook. "Everything's going up and you're still getting paid the same," she said. With inflation at 40 year highs and gas prices higher than ever, Williams is looking for some relief. "I hope it goes back down or we get some sort of help," said Williams.
OKLAHOMA STATE

