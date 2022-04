GODFREY - There's a special chemistry on the Alton girls soccer team this season. The blend of experienced and new players has paid off with a 5-1 start. The formula is no secret, but is due in part to the Redbirds' sister act. Two sets of sisters make up nearly half the Alton starting lineup. and it's a lineup that has made believers out of a few naysayers already. Sisters Taylor Freer and Lily Freer, along with twins Peyton Baker and Emily Baker, make up the AHS sister act.

ALTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO