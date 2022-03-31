Threat against multiple local school districts deemed unfounded by police

(Jason Doly/iStock)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Students moved to remote learning on Thursday following a threat to the entire Charleroi Area School District, according to the superintendent’s office.

The superintendent said they received a Safe2Say report around 12:45 a.m. that “threatened the safety of our entire school district.”

Following an investigation, police deemed the threat to be unfounded, according to an email from the superintendent to parents.

The district said police are working toward obtaining a search warrant to identify whoever is responsible.

“Additionally, it is important to note that we have been informed that a recent phenomenon occurring across the state involving individuals submitting false Safe2Say anonymous reports. These false submissions include fictional demographic information and other fabricated claims in some instances. In other instances, individuals submit very general threats with no detail,” the superintendent said in the email.

School will be held as normal in the Charleroi Area School District on Friday.

Also in Washington County, Bentworth High School and Elementary closed due to a Safe2Say report they received last night. Bentworth Middle School continued to be in session.

11 News reached out to the Charleroi police chief, who told us that threats were made overnight against Charleroi school district, Bentworth school district and Monessan school district.

Police are still investigating to find out who made the threat that shut down all three schools.

©2022 Cox Media Group