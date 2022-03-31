ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Man arraigned in drug bust

By Kathy Laird, CCN Correspondent
crawfordcountynow.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCYRUS—Cory Musselman, 32, of Bucyrus, was arraigned in Crawford County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Musselman was charged with drug trafficking, a felony of the second degree punishable with up to 8 years in...

crawfordcountynow.com

