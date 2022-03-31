Children with special needs left alone outside school

EVEN though it's something we do an almost daily basis, packing our kids' lunchbox for school is always a guessing game. Some days, they've barely touched it and on others, they've demolished the whole thing. So with this in mind, we can sympathise with this mum - who was shamed...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — The special education department of a Pennsylvania school district is under investigation after multiple parents reported abuse and wrongdoing towards students with special needs. It all started back in January at a school board meeting when concerns were raised by parents in the Glendale...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cameron Southerland is already awake and dressed, sitting on the couch playing video games before school one early February morning. “He is his own person; he is in his own world,” LaKelsha Southerland said. Her 10-year-old son smiles but stays focused while playing his video...
Millions of Ukrainian children displaced, separated from their families. More than half of all Ukrainian children have reportedly been displaced since the war began - 1.8 million of them crossing into neighboring countries as refugees. one group of those kids are particularly vulnerable ... the orphans.
A teacher at a top grammar school has been suspended after allegedly using a mug with an image depicting the Prophet Muhammad. The staff member is said to have been photographed carrying the item in the playground at Colchester Royal Grammar School in Essex. The white mug appears to feature...
The pregnant woman gave birth to her baby at a convenience store after being turned away from the hospital, her husband said. At 39 weeks pregnant, the mother of two said that she tried to get a bed at the hospital, but the doctors wouldn’t consider her for admittance until she reached five centimeters. The pregnant mother said that it reportedly took them about 30 minutes to get to the hospital from their home. Unfortunately, their baby son had no intentions of holding back.
A 13-year-old Massachusetts girl died in a tragic boating accident last week during a family vacation in Aruba, according to published news reports. Cassidy Murray, a seventh-grader at the Buckingham Brown & Nichols School, died on March 23. The unexpected tragedy happened on the last day of the family’s vacation....
Special needs students within the San Bernardino County Unified School District were given access to new tools engineered to further their education and develop communication skills previously unavailable. The San Bernardino County Office of Education was finally able to get the additional funds necessary to purchase the Tobii Dynavox Eye...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There is great news from the Joan and Alan Bernikow JCC of Staten Island: Marvin’s Camp for Children with Special Needs is set to open for a full summer of fun in the sun. This summer, the JCC is pleased to resume two of...
Comments / 0