One In Five Adults Has Invested In, Traded Or Used Cryptocurrency: CNBC

By Akanksha Bakshi
 21 hours ago
  • As per a new NBC News poll, one in five Americans has invested in, traded, or used cryptocurrency. Another sign that digital assets continue to get more popular even as lawmakers warn of market risks and work to regulate the industry, reported CNBC.
  • According to the poll, half of the men between 18 and 49 said they have dabbled in crypto, the highest share of all demographic groups.
  • Forty percent of Black Americans said they have traded or used crypto, while 42% of people between 18 and 34 years said the same.
  • 21% of the 1,000 Americans polled had at least once used or invested in crypto; this indicates how much the relatively young industry has taken off in recent years.
  • Digital assets have spread as Capitol Hill works to introduce new rules for the market.
  • But without a major legislative effort, the crypto market still looks like the “Wild West,” according to Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler. That may be why only 19% of those polled by NBC News said they view crypto positively, and 25% indicated they view it in a negative light.
  • The majority, about 56%, said they feel neutral or that they aren’t sure about the crypto industry.
  • Photo by WorldSpectrum via Pixabay

#Nbc#Cryptocurrency#Cnbc#Nbc News#Black Americans#Digital#Capitol Hill
