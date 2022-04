Jay Duffy is an attorney at the Clean Air Task Force. Environmental advocacy is mostly invisible work, but occasionally I’m required to step into a more conspicuous role. Last month, I was among a handful of people chosen to join U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, who represents the federal government in cases before the Supreme Court, at Georgetown Law’s Supreme Court Institute. We were there to prepare a long-time climate advocate, who would be presenting an oral argument in West Virginia v. EPA. I had argued a portion of the case when it went before the D.C. Court of Appeals last year. In the niche world of appellate climate advocacy, I had arrived. It was invigorating.

