The Windrush compensation scheme has “structural weaknesses” and needs reform so it can be “efficient and effective”, according to a report.Martin Levermore, the Government’s independent adviser on Windrush, acknowledged there had been criticism of the scheme from a “variety of quarters” but said overall that it is “delivering.”In a report published on Thursday he said: “Whilst there are some structural weaknesses in the scheme, I have observed that the department is diligently working to refine processes that will lead to greater efficiency and productivity.”Describing the Home Office as having “robust procedures, systems, and checks and balances in place”, he added:...

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO