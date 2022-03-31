ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

$12 Million Brewery/Distillery Building Proposed for Poughkeepsie

By Boris
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

A nine-story building is being planned for the City of Poughkeepsie that would include apartments, a restaurant, and a brewery or distillery. A proposal is being considered by the City of Poughkeepsie planning board for a $12 million project that would transform a former two-story eyesore into a massive nine-floor...

hudsonvalleycountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Des Moines

Hearing set for brewery proposed in Des Moines historic district

The Des Moines City Council this week scheduled an April 4 public hearing on zoning plans for a proposed restaurant and brewery in Sherman Hill.State of play: The neighborhood association wrote a letter last month in support of the rezoning request, but some residents have concerns about parking or noise.Yes, but: Business hours can run no later than midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 10pm other days, under a proposed zoning condition.Details: The brewery would occupy the first floor of 740 18th St, a building that's adjacent to the Concord Apartments.What's next: The council is expected to vote on the proposal at the April 4 hearing, which begins at 5pm at Des Moines City Hall.If approved, the new business could open late this year, developer Danny Heggen told Axios last month.Editor's note: This story and headline has been corrected to reflect that City Council approved a public hearing on the zoning plans Monday. An earlier version incorrectly reported that the brewery had received final approval from the council. Concord apartment renovations are already in the works. The proposed restaurant and brewery is planned for the first floor of the complex's adjacent building at 740 18th St. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
DES MOINES, IA
5 On Your Side

$35 million apartment tower proposed atop 1920s automotive building

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis developer is seeking approval to build a $35 million apartment tower on top of a former car sales facility in the Central West End. Pier Property Group, led by Michael Hamburg, has submitted preliminary plans for The Flats at Forest Park, a five-story residential building that would be added atop the former Reliance Automotive building at 490 N. Kingshighway Blvd. at McPherson Avenue. A sales listing for the Reliance building says it is a two-story, 51,618-square-foot former car sales and repair facility built in 1929 on 0.29 acres, with a paved lot of 0.13 acres behind the building.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Bangor Daily News

Proposed $300 million development could house 900 families in Kittery

PORTLAND — A multi-million-dollar plan is in the works to bring much-needed housing to Maine’s tight market. The massive development could provide housing for 900 families. If approved, the proposed $300 million development would be built on 82 wooded acres between Dennett Road and Route 236 in Kittery.
KITTERY, ME
WWLP

Chicopee City Council approves proposal for eight-story apartment, brewery

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The Chicopee City Council approved a proposal to have the Baskin building at the former Facemate site turn into an eight-floor apartment, restaurant, and brewery. According to the Chicopee Planning Department, the property had been in an overlay district and required the City Council to give a special permit for the […]
CHICOPEE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poughkeepsie, NY
Food & Drinks
Poughkeepsie, NY
Lifestyle
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Government
ClickOnDetroit.com

New “Craft Pass” to explore breweries and distilleries

Imagine having your phone guide you to discover popular craft breweries, distilleries, and other destinations featuring adult beverages. It’s called The Ann Arbor Area Craft Beer and Distillery Pass. This new digital concept created by Destination Ann Arbor is meant to introduce folks to micro-breweries and distilleries across Washtenaw...
ANN ARBOR, MI
New Jersey Herald

Historic 1883 Sandyston general store has new owners. Here are their plans

SANDYSTON — A Sussex County general store, in business for nearly 140 years, has new owners. They'll be introducing some modern touches but are committed to retaining the building's history. Paul and Emily Csencsits will take over the Hainesville General Store on Route 206 as of Friday. The couple becomes the fifth family to own the historic building, which has been a staple of the township since 1883.  ...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
94.3 Lite FM

Monster Woodpecker Reappears in Poughkeepsie Area

An enormous woodpecker was spotted this week near Poughkeepsie, causing many people to ask "what the heck is that?" Here in the Hudson Valley we're used to seeing woodpeckers on trees and at birdfeeders throughout the winter months. The most common woodpeckers are small downy woodpeckers with black and white markings and red-bellied woodpeckers with their signature red head and stomach.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

5 Poughkeepsie Bakeries that Take the Cake

One of my fondest childhood memories is going to our local bakery with my dad on a Sunday morning, picking out fun and delicious treats to bring home to enjoy throughout our lazy Sunday. I always wanted something fancy like a napoleon, my sister was a black and white cookie girl all the way. To this day, I still get excited when I walk into a bakery. And, as a Poughkeepsie resident, I’m lucky that there are some incredible bakeries in the Poughkeepsie area. Check out 5 of my favorites.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Distillery#Affordable Housing#Food Drink#Board Of Elections
News Channel 25

Tenants stunned by apartment rent hikes as high as 30%

Soaring home prices may get all the attention right now, but rent is rising to unheard-of levels this year for many people who don't own homes. Nurses' aide Diamond Trimble just received a letter from her landlord informing her that her rent is about to go up from $650 to $1,035 — more than 30% — in April.
HOUSE RENT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Leaders Hope To ‘Ease Pain’ For New York Drivers

Leaders from the Hudson Valley have a plan in place that they believe will "ease the pain" for many drivers. On Thursday, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro and County Legislature Chairman Gregg Pulver announced they are proposing a resolution to the County Legislature to temporarily amend the County’s sales tax calculation on retail sales of motor fuel and diesel motor fuel, capping the amount of sales tax the County collects and offering residents much-needed relief as fuel costs spike due to worldwide pricing forces.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Mysterious Daytrip to Orange County, NY’s Labyrinth

There is so much to see throughout the Hudson Valley. From hiking trails, views of different mountains, and historical markers, you could never have time to be bored. Have you ever stumbled upon something that thought that it was cool?. Consider yourself lucky when this happens. For myself, it almost...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Popular H.V. Pierogi Company Announces Long Awaited Shop Opening

About six months ago I read and also wrote about an already popular pierogi company called Krupa Bros Pierogi Company that was getting ready to open a shop here in the Hudson Valley. They were actually a Connecticut based company started by twins Tyler and Kyle Krupa in Oct. of 2020, but their pierogi was available at certain locations in the area, and there were restaurants serving the pierogi, too. And of course you could order online. People were raving about these delicious pierogi. Krupa Bros was getting pretty darn popular.
KINGSTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Veterans To Get Assistance Handling Finances

Veterans in Dutchess County will learn to maintain financial health at a series of free seminars being conducted by the comptroller. Comptroller Robin Lois is partnering with Hudson River Housing and VetZero to reach out to veterans and provide them with information about how to properly manage their money. The free seminars will focus on making and following a budget, how to file income taxes and ways to increase your credit score. The series will also inform veterans how to utilize government services that are specifically available to veterans.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Where Can You Get the Best German Food in the Hudson Valley?

If you’re a fan of German food, there are some places right here in the Hudson Valley that you’ve got to try. Ulster County has a couple of stellar German Restaurants set among some of the best views ever. I grew up in Orange County, where my parents introduced me to German food at a pretty young age because we had one of the best German restaurants around. It’s still there, by the way. And Dutchess has a couple of great places to get your favorite wursts and schnitzels. Here is a list of some of the Hudson Valley’s best German restaurants for the next time you’re craving some delicious German comfort food.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Popular Poughkeepsie Chinese Restaurant Closed, Renamed

A popular Chinese restaurant in the City of Poughkeepsie recently closed its doors, and a new restaurant has opened in its place. Living in the City of Poughkeepsie for some years now, you know that there are plenty of great options for Chinese food. I love my Chinese food! When I had a place over in the Luckey Platt building, I had a favorite go-to for years that happened to be right across the street. It was not only convenient, but it was some of the best Chinese around.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Are These the Worst Potholes in the Hudson Valley?

It's pothole season in the Hudson Valley and you've told us which roads are the absolute worst. Springtime means the return of squirrels, chipmunks, daffodils and potholes. After a long winter of freezing temperatures, snow, salt and plows wreaking havoc on Hudson Valley roadways, the blacktop in many areas has given way to deep, destructive potholes.
HUDSON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

2022 Dutchess County Guide to Restaurant Week

It's about that time of year when everyone seems to be a bit happier. Spring has officially sprung, ice cream stands are opening and we can be outdoors in the sun more. However, there is also one thing that Hudson Valley residents have been waiting on. Restaurant Week is finally upon us and foodies are more excited than ever.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
933K+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy