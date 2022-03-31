Teen Daughter Attacks Mom and Sister

Officers responded to a report of a domestic incident in progress just after 7:30 am. A 17-year-old girl assaulted her mother and her sister.

Officers took statements from the family and took the girl into custody where she was fingerprinted and then turned over to Juvenile Court just before 9 am.

Car Stolen from Green Township Home

Just after 6:30 am, officers received a report of a vehicle stolen from a Green Township Home.

A man called from Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road and said his wife had started her vehicle to warm it up before leaving for work.

When she came back outside, the vehicle was missing. The man assured officers the vehicle was fully paid off and this was not a repo situation.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office issued BOLOs to OSP, Lawrence County, and the Portsmouth Police Department.

Experts advise that it is never a good idea to leave a running vehicle unattended.