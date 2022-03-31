ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Here are the events happening in Milwaukee this weekend

By Adriana Mendez
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sj9DG_0evDgjWY00

Calling all dog lovers! Hundreds of dogs will showcase their Sunday best at the K9 Pooch and Parade in Cedarburg.

Event goers are encouraged to dress up their dogs, walk or push them in a stroller down the streets. You can support the festivals of Cedarburg by registering your dog for $10 which includes a free bandana. The event runs from 3-6 on Sunday April 3rd at the Cedarburg Community Center.

Six local breweries are coming together to kick off earth month with a river cleanup event.

Amorphic Beer (3700 N. Fratney St.), Black Husky Brewing (909 E. Locust St.), Company Brewing (735 E. Center St.), Gathering Place Brewing Company (811 E. Vienna St.), Lakefront Brewery (1872 N. Commerce St.) and Sprecher Brewery (701 E. Glendale Ave.) are all participating in the event. Each brewery will lead a group of volunteers from 12-2 on an a clean-up excursion. The volunteers hard work will then be rewarded with a coupon for a free draft beer.

Click here for more details.

Elton John’s long awaited “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour finally makes its stop in Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum.

The show was originally scheduled for April 28, 2020 but due to the pandemic it was rescheduled for April 2, 2022.

According to Fiserv Forum’s website , tickets purchased for the original date are still valid. Verified resale tickets are available for purchase.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
1053rnb.com

Need Weekend Plans? Here Are Some Upcoming Events in Charlotte

You’ve clocked out and now the weekend is here! Maybe you still need plans. Here are some events taking place this weekend in Charlotte. $15 Sip & Paint (Northlake Area) Trap & Paint (Comedy + Hookah Edition) Location: The Peace Pipe. Time: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Price:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, WI
City
Cedarburg, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Cedarburg, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Eater

Metro Detroit’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Spring 2022

The pandemic seems to be showing signs of slowing and that means many long-anticipated metro Detroit restaurant openings are getting that much closer to fruition. While it’s still a bit early to tell how long it will take for some spots to debut, it’s safe to say that Detroiters are eager for something new.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elton John
94.1 KRNA

Famous Song Lyrics Have Been Questioned By Popular Wisconsin Bar

A popular bar in Wisconsin is questioning these song lyrics from a famous band. Business Signs With Funny Messages Are Eye Catching. While you are driving around town, have you ever noticed how many signs there are up to advertise, inform, or promote? I have never actually counted but it is a crazy number. With so much competition, it is hard to stand out.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Downtown Milwaukee parking lot scam, cars towed after paying

MILWAUKEE - Parking isn't always easy to come by on a busy night downtown, and scammers are taking advantage of downtown Milwaukee drivers in search of a spot. FOX6 News received tips about a lot near 6th and McKinley. When there is an event, like a Milwaukee Bucks game or concert, parking attendants stand outside and wave people in. By the time the event is over, the cars are towed.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Parade#Dog#Black Husky Brewing#Company Brewing#N Commerce St Rrb#Sprecher Brewery#Fiserv Forum
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Zoo hosting 2-day hiring event

MILWAUKEE - As the busy spring and summer seasons approach, the Milwaukee County Zoo will host a special two-day Hiring Event for Walk-In Interviews and Job Offers, March 23 and 30, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Hiring Event takes place at the Zoo, in the U.S. Bank Gathering...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy