Here are the events happening in Milwaukee this weekend

Calling all dog lovers! Hundreds of dogs will showcase their Sunday best at the K9 Pooch and Parade in Cedarburg.

Event goers are encouraged to dress up their dogs, walk or push them in a stroller down the streets. You can support the festivals of Cedarburg by registering your dog for $10 which includes a free bandana. The event runs from 3-6 on Sunday April 3rd at the Cedarburg Community Center.

Six local breweries are coming together to kick off earth month with a river cleanup event.

Amorphic Beer (3700 N. Fratney St.), Black Husky Brewing (909 E. Locust St.), Company Brewing (735 E. Center St.), Gathering Place Brewing Company (811 E. Vienna St.), Lakefront Brewery (1872 N. Commerce St.) and Sprecher Brewery (701 E. Glendale Ave.) are all participating in the event. Each brewery will lead a group of volunteers from 12-2 on an a clean-up excursion. The volunteers hard work will then be rewarded with a coupon for a free draft beer.

Elton John’s long awaited “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour finally makes its stop in Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum.

The show was originally scheduled for April 28, 2020 but due to the pandemic it was rescheduled for April 2, 2022.

According to Fiserv Forum’s website , tickets purchased for the original date are still valid. Verified resale tickets are available for purchase.

