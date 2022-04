Chef Janine Bruno never went to culinary school. She never planned on being a chef, she never saw herself hosting pasta-making workshops and culinary classes, and she certainly never saw herself competing in international gelato competitions. Even more so, she never imagined she’d be in a position to compete for the best gelato in the world. Over the past three years, Bruno has accomplished all of that, but now, she’s ready for her biggest and most ambitious venture yet.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO