ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

Minimally invasive ‘Watchman’ device new option for A-Fib

By Kerry Firth
veronews.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAtrial fibrillation (A-Fib) is the most common kind of arrhythmia or irregular heartbeat. For many years, the standard treatment for A-Fib was anti-coagulation blood thinners that needed to be taken for the rest of the patient’s life. But more recently, a minimally invasive procedure/device called Watchman has given patients and doctors...

veronews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Aspirin may improve three-month survival for patients critically ill with COVID-19

Antiplatelet drugs such as aspirin have little effect on the need for life support in COVID-19, but they may improve survival in the following months. People who become seriously ill with COVID-19 are at risk of developing blood clots that can block their blood vessels and lead to potentially fatal organ damage. Researchers want to know if this process could be prevented by treating patients with blood-thinning antiplatelet drugs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Mammograms may provide clues about women's risk for cardiovascular disease

Routine mammograms may provide key insights for cardiovascular disease. Detection of breast arterial calcifications on breast mammograms was associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease in postmenopausal women, according to new research published today in Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association journal. This finding may be useful to help determine women's risk for heart disease and stroke, according to the study authors.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WebMD

Long COVID Patients May Develop Nerve Damage: Study

March 3, 2022 -- Some patients with long COVID may have long-lasting nerve damage that could lead to fatigue, sensory changes, and pain in the hands and feet, according to a new study published in the journal Neurology: Neuroimmunology & Neuroinflammation. The nerve damage, which has been seen even among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Can You Die From Sleep Apnea?

Untreated sleep apnea can lead to serious, potentially life-threatening health conditions, including:. Coronary heart disease (the arteries supplying the heart muscle are narrowed or blocked) Stroke (a blood vessel blockage or bleed in the brain) Diabetes (inability to control blood sugar adequately) Transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or "mini-strokes") Heart failure...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Indian River County, FL
Local
Florida Health
MedicalXpress

Do older adults using statins have lower risk of developing Parkinsonism later?

Parkinsonism is a term for a group of neurological conditions that cause movement problems including tremors, slowed movement and stiffness, with Parkinson's disease being one of the better knowns causes. A new study suggests that older people taking statin drugs have a lower chance of developing parkinsonism later compared to people who were not taking statins. The research is published in the March 23, 2022, online issue of Neurology. Statins are drugs used to lower cholesterol in the blood and protect against atherosclerosis, a buildup of plaque in the arteries that can lead to hardening of the arteries, heart attack and stroke.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Best statins for reducing cardiovascular risk in people with diabetes found

Three commonly prescribed statins are best placed to lower all the "bad" types of cholesterol and prevent cardiovascular disease in people with diabetes, according to a statistical combination of the results of 42 clinical trials. The study was carried out by University of Manchester, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (MFT) and Keele University scientists, and funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about a blood clot in the leg

A blood clot occurs when blood congeals, which is essential to prevent excessive blood loss from wounds. However, if this happens inside a person’s leg or elsewhere in the body, it can cause severe problems. Some blood clots are especially dangerous, as they can travel to a person’s lungs, causing a pulmonary embolism that can be fatal.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

High Triglycerides May Increase Risk of Second Stroke – Even With Statin Drugs

Stroke can have many causes. An atherothrombotic stroke is caused by a clot that forms from plaques that build up within blood vessels in the brain. A new study suggests that people who have this type of stroke who also have higher levels of triglycerides, a type of fat, in their blood may have a higher risk of having another stroke or other cardiovascular problems one year later, compared to people who had a stroke but have lower triglyceride levels. The research is published in the March 16, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The study found an association even when people were taking statin drugs meant to lower triglycerides and protect against heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Failure#Blood Clots#Blood Test
UPI News

Rise in blood pressure upon standing linked to risk for heart attack, stroke

If your blood pressure spikes when you stand, you may be at increased risk for heart attack and stroke, Italian researchers warn. "The results of the study confirmed our initial hypothesis -- a pronounced increase in blood pressure from lying to standing could be prognostically important in young people with high blood pressure," said lead study author Dr. Paolo Palatini. He is a professor of internal medicine at the University of Padova, in Italy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

How does Parkinson's disease affect females?

Parkinson’s disease affects the nervous system. The disease damages or kills nerves in the brain, which results in muscle stiffness, tremors, and other symptoms. Females with Parkinson’s disease may report different symptoms and receive a lower quality of care compared with males. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Parkinson’s...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Sleep apnea accelerates aging, but treatment may reverse it

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affects 22 million people in the U.S. and is linked to a higher risk of hypertension, heart attacks, stroke, diabetes and many other chronic conditions. But now researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine have found that untreated OSA also accelerates the biological aging process and that appropriate treatment can slow or possibly reverse the trend.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
FDA
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Peripheral Nerve Problems Linked to Future Dementia

Having peripheral nerve function problems — that is, sensory or motor impairment in the lower legs — was linked to a higher risk of developing dementia among older adults, according to a new analysis published in the journal Neurology. People with diabetes are at greater risk for cognitive...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Inter-arm systolic blood pressure difference: non-persistence and association with incident cardiovascular disease in the Multi-ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis

We investigated inter-arm systolic blood pressure (sIAD) difference, reproducibility, and incident cardiovascular disease (CVD). We hypothesized that higher sIAD values have low prevalence and nonpersistence over years, but that CVD risk is higher starting from the time of first high absolute sIAD. In Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis participants (n"‰="‰6725, 53% female, 45"“84 years old), Doppler systolic blood pressure (SBP) measurements were made in both arms (10-minute interval) thrice over 9.5 years. Proportional hazards for CVD (coronary heart disease, heart failure, stroke, peripheral arterial disease (PAD)) over 16.4 years were tested according to time-varying absolute inter-arm difference with covariates: (1) age, gender, race, and clinic; (2) model 1 plus height, heart rate, BP, antihypertensives, BMI, smoking status, lipids, lipid lowering medication, and diabetes. High sIAD was not persistent across exams. Maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg was found at least once in 815 persons. Maximum absolute sIAD had a graded relationship with incident stroke or PAD: 6.2% events; model 2 hazard ratio per 10"‰mmHg 1.34 (95% CI, 1.15"“1.56) and this risk was approximately doubled for maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg vs 0"“4"‰mmHg. Total CVD risk (18.4% events) was increased only for maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥25"‰mmHg. Associations with incident CVD did not differ for higher SBP in left vs right arm. A higher maximum absolute sIAD at any exam was associated with greater risk for stroke and PAD especially for values"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg, and"‰â‰¥25"‰mmHg for other CVD. Measuring SBP between arms may help identify individuals at risk for CVD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health

How to Identify Stroke-Like Symptoms—Even in Young People

Model Hailey Bieber made headlines over the weekend after being rushed to a Palm Springs hospital for "stroke-like" symptoms, which were later linked to a small blood clot in her brain. The fact that someone so young experienced stroke-like symptoms is shocking to many, particularly because strokes are most often...
MENTAL HEALTH
Reuters

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

CHICAGO, March 1 (Reuters) - A small study of patients suffering from persistent symptoms long after a bout of COVID-19 found that nearly 60% had nerve damage possibly caused by a defective immune response, a finding that could point to new treatments, U.S. researchers reported on Tuesday. The study involved...
SCIENCE
KUTV

How to reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke

KUTV — One in five people worldwide have Inherited High Lipoprotein(a) – sometimes referred to as “LP(a)” – an important genetic risk factor for premature heart disease and stroke. Founder and CEO Katherine Wilemon and chief medical officer, Dr. Mary McGowan from the Family Heart...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Heart Attack Survivors Less Likely To Develop Parkinson’s Disease

People who have had a heart attack are at increased risk of stroke and vascular dementia; however, a new study found they may be less likely to develop Parkinson’s disease. A large, nationwide study in Denmark found that the risk of Parkinson’s disease was moderately lower among people who have had a heart attack than among the general population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

What Is a Vascular Headache?

Now an outdated term, "vascular headache" was used in the past to describe a migraine headache. Experts believed that the throbbing sensation of a migraine headache was due to mechanical changes within blood vessels that surrounded the head. Over the past couple of decades, the thought process about the biology...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy