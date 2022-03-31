Bill would ease staffing squeeze by letting teens work later

COVID-19 at-home test kits provided by the state of Michigan are now available at two local libraries. The Adrian District Library, 143 E. Maumee St., and the Schultz-Holmes Memorial Library, 407 S. Lane St. in Blissfield, are among the 70 libraries that are part of a statewide program to increase the accessibility of COVID rapid antigen tests. This is part of a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) effort to provide at-home testing kits to underserved areas of the state, a news release said. For families spending more time in group settings, with extended or vulnerable family members and friends, or returning from spring break trips, these test kits could be a valuable tool in preventing the spread of the COVID virus when returning to work and school.

BLISSFIELD, MI ・ 25 MINUTES AGO