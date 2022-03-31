Bill would ease staffing squeeze by letting teens work later
20 hours ago
COLUMBUS – A bill in the Statehouse could help businesses struggling to find workers by expanding the hours young teens can work. Due to the labor shortage in Ohio, many companies are employing teens, who are themselves looking to get into the workforce, to help keep their business...
(The Center Square) – Students graduating early from high school and advancing to a postsecondary institution would receive 90% of the funding spent on them by their school district under a proposed bill in the Missouri Legislature. The "Show Me Success Diploma Program" is one of three initiatives Rep....
A BIG new stimulus check could be on the way in just a matter of months. Maine's governor has proposed $850 stimulus checks for residents. If approved, the checks could go out as soon as June. Governor Janet Mills’ proposal is to give back part of the state's budget surplus...
SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits are uploaded onto Bridge Cards between April 3 and April 21. Food stamps are loaded onto cards based on the last digit of the claimants' ID number. Michiganders that have an ID number that ends in a zero will get benefits from April 3.
(The Center Square) – Rising energy costs fueled by record high inflation and a tight labor market has Maine lawmakers pitching plans to ease the pain on the state's consumers. One proposal, filed by Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, would create a $1,000 tax rebate for residential utility customers...
Idaho on Wednesday became the first state to enact a law modeled after a Texas statute, banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy and allowing the law to be enforced through civil lawsuits to avoid constitutional court challenges. Republican Gov. Brad Little signed into law the measure that allows...
With efforts stalled to declare an open season on bear hunting in Connecticut, farmers and other proponents of culling the population of wild animals have changed tactics in hopes of making it easier for landowners to shoot and kill “nuisance” wildlife. The latest focus of those efforts is...
(The Center Square) – In an effort to attract more electric vehicle-related companies to Illinois, a state agency is recommending making changes to the Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act, or REV Act. The program approved last year offers tax incentives to manufactures of EVs or EV parts that expand or...
Regarding “Inmates sought help for Madison County inmate who died during withdrawal” (March 10): I was disturbed to read about Elissa Lindhorst’s death from opioid withdrawal inside the Madison County Jail. The corrections officer’s refusal to respond to calls for medical assistance was inhumane, but even more importantly, Lindhorst shouldn’t have been in the jail’s custody in the first place.
A group of local legislators recently toured Devens to observe the successes of MassDevelopment and its ability to foster much-needed housing. But their appearance also highlighted MassDevelopment’s and the three Devens communities’ inability to agree on the type of residential development required to put a dent in the state’s substantial affordable-housing deficit.
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Water Works employees got their change to speak to city leaders on Wednesday, March 16 after a City Hall sit-in last month. The department continues to have dozens of unfilled positions. A FOX6 News investigation found the issues are causing the city to hire more private contractors – which costs taxpayers more money.
Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 970,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Rochester metropolitan area, located […]
The U.S. reported over 211,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending March 29, bringing the total count to more than 79.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 969,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
COVID-19 at-home test kits provided by the state of Michigan are now available at two local libraries. The Adrian District Library, 143 E. Maumee St., and the Schultz-Holmes Memorial Library, 407 S. Lane St. in Blissfield, are among the 70 libraries that are part of a statewide program to increase the accessibility of COVID rapid antigen tests. This is part of a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) effort to provide at-home testing kits to underserved areas of the state, a news release said. For families spending more time in group settings, with extended or vulnerable family members and friends, or returning from spring break trips, these test kits could be a valuable tool in preventing the spread of the COVID virus when returning to work and school.
