Missing Arizona girl found safe in South Carolina apartment

By The Associated Press
 20 hours ago

SAFFORD, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old southern Arizona girl missing for more than a week has been found safe in South Carolina and a man is facing charges of kidnapping and custodial interference.

Graham County Sheriff’s officials say Betty Taylor went for a walk near her Safford home on March 20.

Six hours later when she hadn’t return home, her family contacted authorities and a search began.

ALSO ON WJBF: Missing Georgia teenager found with man in Northumberland County

With the help of the FBI, sheriff’s officials say the missing girl was found Wednesday in the South Carolina apartment of 23-year-old Timothy Schultheis.

Authorities say Schultheis has been booked into a Beaufort County jail as he awaits extradition to Arizona.

They say arrangements are being made to unite the girl with her family.

