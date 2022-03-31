ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Daywatch: Chicago’s undocumented seniors face housing challenges | More layoffs coming for Jeep plant in Belvidere | A South Side ER doctor’s memoir

By Chicago Tribune staff, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AWDOj_0evDcyf300
Undocumented seniors Lilia, 69, left, and Cipriano, 70, at their home in Chicago on March 24, 2022. The couple were forced out of the basement apartment they had lived in for 14 years. Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good morning, Chicago.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s long-delayed review of Chicago monuments still isn’t completed, but the mayor has restated her pledge to return a Christopher Columbus statue to its prominent pedestal in Grant Park — the site of a bloody clash between police and demonstrators nearly two years ago. Acknowledging the security issues that could arise with a return of the statue, the mayor said: “I’m not going to do anything that puts our officers in harm’s way.”

For some background, here’s a brief history of Chicago’s three Columbus statues .

In other City Hall news, Lightfoot is expected to announce Deborah Witzburg, a former high-ranking leader in the inspector general’s office, to be the city’s top watchdog . Lightfoot’s choice follows a slow process to replace former Inspector General Joe Ferguson , who announced he would not seek reappointment in a July 2021 letter.

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

COVID-19 tracker | More newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy | Today’s eNewspaper edition

Chicago’s undocumented seniors face slim and dangerous housing options

There is a rapidly growing demographic in Illinois: Undocumented immigrants age 65 and older. The population of undocumented seniors is expected to grow from about 4,000 in 2017 to more than 55,000 by 2030, according to estimates from demographer Rob Paral published in a recent Rush University Medical Center report.

Many older adults without legal status can’t afford a place of their own and are disqualified from federally-funded senior housing. Undocumented immigrants also have a harder time buying a home than citizens, which in turn prevents them from them building generational wealth through real estate — often the only way working-class families can build wealth, especially Black and Latinx households.

The Chicago Tribune and Injustice Watch teamed up to report on the challenges facing Illinois’ aging undocumented population. This is the third installment in a four-part series focused on access to health care and housing.

Judge dismisses lawsuit over Obama Presidential Center location in Jackson Park; open space group vows to continue legal fight

A lawsuit that aimed to stop the Obama Presidential Center from being built in Chicago’s historic Jackson Park has been dismissed by a federal judge .

The crux of Protect Our Parks’ complaint is that under regulatory statutes, federal agencies should have considered relocating the proposed Obama center site entirely to avoid damage to the environment, according to the lawsuit. The city and Obama Foundation officials have said federal agencies closed the final review into the project because they determined the Obama center’s construction and nearby roadway fixes would not pose a “significant impact” on the environment — a finding the lawsuit says is “faulty.”

Stellantis announces more layoffs coming for hard-hit Jeep plant in Belvidere

The Belvidere Assembly Plant, which has seen its workforce slashed by 70% over the past three years amid lagging Jeep Cherokee sales, is preparing for yet another round of layoffs in May.

Stellantis announced this week it plans to eliminate an undisclosed number of positions at the hard-hit auto plant near Rockford, which has been operating in fits and starts during the ongoing semiconductor shortage, and dramatically downsizing its workforce in the process.

Column: As opening day approaches, have the White Sox and Cubs done enough this offseason?

In the eyes of the Tribune’s Paul Sullivan, the White Sox made their biggest offseason move this week, bringing Miller Lite and other Molson Coors beverages back to Sox Park. It wasn’t exactly the deal Sox fans were hoping for after a season in which their shortcomings were exposed in the postseason series loss to the Astros , but the return of a popular brand of beer will have to suffice.

On the other side of town, Cubs fans are trying to muster up excitement over the Dream Team that President Jed Hoyer has put together. Unfortunately, Sullivan writes, it’s only a Dream Team in the mind of Chairman Tom Ricketts , who promised the Cubs would be active in free agency and then made only one long-term commitment — to Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki .

A South Side doctor wrote letters to ER patients to say what he didn’t have time to say during COVID’s first year

Thomas Fisher’s new memoir, “The Emergency: A Year of Healing and Heartbreak in a Chicago ER,” is the work of a physician describing, with a natural writer’s concision, craft and bluntness, his vulnerabilities.

In harrowing ways, the Tribune’s Christopher Borrelli writes, it is an account of a Chicago ER doctor not just saying what he would like to say to patients he treats but asking what he wished he had time to ask .

Comments / 7

Common Sense
14h ago

American citizens should not have to pay for illegals housing, education, food, healthcare or immigration legal services. Starting In May there will be a massive influx of illegals thanks to Bidens relaxing of border protections. Unless this stops all the Latino poor will relocate to the US. WE CANNOT SURVIVE UNDER THE WEIGHT OF ALL OF THESE UNDEREDUCATED, POOR, NON ENGLISH SPEAKING ILLEGALS.🤕🤕📉📉🗡️🗡️🗡️⚠️⚠️⚠️⬇️⬇️⬇️LOCK THE BORDERS 🔐🔐🔐

Reply(1)
4
rose bloom
18h ago

I care about American citizens and our seniors who are also having a hard time getting by.

Reply
5
If you enjoy reading articles from
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune

9K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow Chicago Tribune and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
CBS Chicago

Two suburbs back out of Willie Wilson's plan to give away $1 million in free gas

ALSIP, Ill. (CBS) -- On Thursday,  $1 million worth of free gas will be going up for grabs thanks to philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson. But as CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, some police departments want nothing to do with the giveaway. But we have learned that Chicago Police will not allow people to line up early and block traffic for the giveaway, and two south suburbs have told Wilson to take his gas giveaway somewhere else. There were initially 50 gas stations on the list for Wilson's gasoline giveaway, but the number is quickly dwindling down as he prepares...
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Abandoned Illinois Water Park Now Looks Like the Landfill it Once Was

It's as if this water park decided to close and they just turned off the lights and just walked away. Then nature took over and now it's eerie to see. There is no shortage of spots around the state that just went out of business and walked away. Sometimes the story around the abandonment is just as interesting as what happens to these places when nature is left to take its course.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, IL
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Belvidere, IL
Belvidere, IL
Society
City
Grant Park, IL
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
Belvidere, IL
Government
City
Rockford, IL
americanmilitarynews.com

Chicago mayor’s 70+ cop security detail exposed after proposing $80 million police budget cut

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has a security detail of more than 70 Chicago Police Department (CPD) officers to protect herself and her family, home, and office, a new report revealed Monday. The department created a special unit to accommodate Lightfoot’s security needs in 2020, around the same time that the mayor proposed slashing the CPD’s budget by $80 million.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jed Hoyer
Person
Seiya Suzuki
Person
Lori Lightfoot
Q985

You Won’t Believe What Was Found In Abandoned Illinois Bonanza

Inside this abandoned Bonanza Steakhouse in Illinois, you will not believe what they found. I remember when I was a kid, my parents would go out to dinner every Friday night. Most of the time I would go with them. It was a family meal night out. We would rotate each week and hit several different places in and around the town where I grew up.
ROCKFORD, IL
Eater

Where to Order a Single Perfect Slice of Cake in Chicago

Whether its a moment of celebration or a pedestrian weekday afternoon, there’s a special joy that comes from sinking ones fork into a perfect slice of cake. Funfetti cake, caramel cake, tres leches, vegan — no matter one’s flavor preference or dietary caveat, Chicago’s bustling bakery scene is bursting with possibilities from Andersonville to Chatham. Here are some of the city’s best by-the-slice cake options to devour at a cafe table or inhale privately at home, no planning necessary; just waltz right in, grab a slice, and let the good times roll.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Another South Side church will hold a gas giveaway Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) – The generosity of recent gas giveaways continue as another South Side church is helping some residents affected by the sharp increase in prices.The senior pastor of Another Chance Church of Chicago will hand out vouchers for $50 worth of free gas.The giveaway happening Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the BP gas station at 99th and Halsted.The giveaway comes after a church in Grand Crossing served 200 cars Saturday and businessman Willie Wilson donated $200,000 in free gas last week. 
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Thanks Dr. Wilson! Millionaire eases traffic jams by giving away $200K in free CTA tickets

Note: The following is satire. It looks like we’ve got a new nominee for Streetsblog’s sustainable transportation heroes of the year awards!. Dr. Willie Wilson, the Chicago millionaire and perennial political candidate, who has run for mayor of our city, U.S. Senator from Illinois, and president of the United States, showed himself to be a true man of the people today. He donated $200,000 of his personal fortune to ease the pain for Chicagoans currently struggling with transportation costs with a free CTA ticket giveaway this morning.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Senior Housing#Layoffs#Inspector#Puzzles Games#Enewspaper
WGN News

2 dead, 2 critical after van hits tree in Washington Park

CHICAGO — Two people died and two others were seriously injured following a crash Monday night in Washington Park. Around 8:30 p.m., authorities responded to near Morgan and Rainey drives in Washington Park on the report of a crash. Chicago fire said a red SUV was speeding and swiped a silver Chrysler before hitting a […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago mobile surveillance camera shot out on city's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Albany Park intersection of Drake Avenue and Ainslie Street is plagued by shootings, and it recently got a new city surveillance camera. But just a few days later now, that security camera is gone. Someone shot it.  As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported Thursday, a resident sent an image of the camera. It shows the city surveillance camera and a text which read: "New cameras on our corner."  The resident was excited. But just a few days later, that excitement went away -  and so did the camera. Security video from a nearby apartment...
CHICAGO, IL
moneytalksnews.com

15 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Face Bidding Wars

Many would-be homeowners may think they are going to an open house only to suddenly find themselves competing in an auction instead. In cities across the U.S., bidding wars have broken out among those hoping to land a home, according to real estate brokerage Redfin. In February, 68.6% of home...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jeep
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Block Club Chicago

Albany Park Father Missing For Weeks Found Dead In Chicago River

ALBANY PARK — A man found dead Friday in the North Branch of the Chicago River has been identified as an Albany Park father who disappeared nearly three weeks ago. Hector Franco Tello, 53, was last seen by his family about 6:50 a.m. March 9 when he left his home near Spaulding Avenue and Argyle Street to head to work on the South Side, police and his family said.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: Cops won’t face charges in Adam Toledo, Anthony Alvarez shootings | Civil filing accuses Phil Cline of lying in murder case | Nominate your favorite Chicago restaurants

Good morning, Chicago. Almost a year after 13-year-old Adam Toledo was killed by a Chicago police officer in a Little Village alley, sparking shock and grief around the country, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced her office would not bring criminal charges against the officer who fired the fatal shot. Nor will they charge the officer who killed 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez, who was ...
CHICAGO, IL
Chris Young

3 Great Burger Spots in Chicago

What food comes to your mind when you think about comfort food? For me, it's definitely a good burger, and some amazing fries on the side. And while almost every country in the world now serves delicious burgers, there is something about the american ones - I feel they just taste better. It might be the meat, it mights be the mix of sauces we are using, or might simply be the fact that I am used to this taste. Whatever the reason, I know that some of the best burgers I've had were from local places in the United States.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy