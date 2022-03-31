Daywatch: Chicago’s undocumented seniors face housing challenges | More layoffs coming for Jeep plant in Belvidere | A South Side ER doctor’s memoir

Undocumented seniors Lilia, 69, left, and Cipriano, 70, at their home in Chicago on March 24, 2022. The couple were forced out of the basement apartment they had lived in for 14 years. Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Good morning, Chicago.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s long-delayed review of Chicago monuments still isn’t completed, but the mayor has restated her pledge to return a Christopher Columbus statue to its prominent pedestal in Grant Park — the site of a bloody clash between police and demonstrators nearly two years ago. Acknowledging the security issues that could arise with a return of the statue, the mayor said: “I’m not going to do anything that puts our officers in harm’s way.”

For some background, here’s a brief history of Chicago’s three Columbus statues .

In other City Hall news, Lightfoot is expected to announce Deborah Witzburg, a former high-ranking leader in the inspector general’s office, to be the city’s top watchdog . Lightfoot’s choice follows a slow process to replace former Inspector General Joe Ferguson , who announced he would not seek reappointment in a July 2021 letter.

Here are the top stories you need to know to start your day.

COVID-19 tracker | More newsletters | Puzzles & Games | Daily horoscope | Ask Amy | Today’s eNewspaper edition

There is a rapidly growing demographic in Illinois: Undocumented immigrants age 65 and older. The population of undocumented seniors is expected to grow from about 4,000 in 2017 to more than 55,000 by 2030, according to estimates from demographer Rob Paral published in a recent Rush University Medical Center report.

Many older adults without legal status can’t afford a place of their own and are disqualified from federally-funded senior housing. Undocumented immigrants also have a harder time buying a home than citizens, which in turn prevents them from them building generational wealth through real estate — often the only way working-class families can build wealth, especially Black and Latinx households.

The Chicago Tribune and Injustice Watch teamed up to report on the challenges facing Illinois’ aging undocumented population. This is the third installment in a four-part series focused on access to health care and housing.

A lawsuit that aimed to stop the Obama Presidential Center from being built in Chicago’s historic Jackson Park has been dismissed by a federal judge .

The crux of Protect Our Parks’ complaint is that under regulatory statutes, federal agencies should have considered relocating the proposed Obama center site entirely to avoid damage to the environment, according to the lawsuit. The city and Obama Foundation officials have said federal agencies closed the final review into the project because they determined the Obama center’s construction and nearby roadway fixes would not pose a “significant impact” on the environment — a finding the lawsuit says is “faulty.”

The Belvidere Assembly Plant, which has seen its workforce slashed by 70% over the past three years amid lagging Jeep Cherokee sales, is preparing for yet another round of layoffs in May.

Stellantis announced this week it plans to eliminate an undisclosed number of positions at the hard-hit auto plant near Rockford, which has been operating in fits and starts during the ongoing semiconductor shortage, and dramatically downsizing its workforce in the process.

In the eyes of the Tribune’s Paul Sullivan, the White Sox made their biggest offseason move this week, bringing Miller Lite and other Molson Coors beverages back to Sox Park. It wasn’t exactly the deal Sox fans were hoping for after a season in which their shortcomings were exposed in the postseason series loss to the Astros , but the return of a popular brand of beer will have to suffice.

On the other side of town, Cubs fans are trying to muster up excitement over the Dream Team that President Jed Hoyer has put together. Unfortunately, Sullivan writes, it’s only a Dream Team in the mind of Chairman Tom Ricketts , who promised the Cubs would be active in free agency and then made only one long-term commitment — to Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki .

Thomas Fisher’s new memoir, “The Emergency: A Year of Healing and Heartbreak in a Chicago ER,” is the work of a physician describing, with a natural writer’s concision, craft and bluntness, his vulnerabilities.

In harrowing ways, the Tribune’s Christopher Borrelli writes, it is an account of a Chicago ER doctor not just saying what he would like to say to patients he treats but asking what he wished he had time to ask .