MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Ethical Practices Board has dismissed ethics complaints filed against Mayor Jacob Frey in connection to his handling of the Amir Locke fatal shooting, the mayor’s office announced Wednesday. In February, a coalition of Minneapolis residents gathered at city hall to demand an ethics investigation into Frey over his alleged lying about banning no-knock raids. The press conference occurred a week after a Minneapolis Police Department SWAT team member fatally shot Locke, a 22-year-old Black man, inside a downtown apartment during a no-knock raid. The group accuses Frey of lying and misleading residents about banning no-knock...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 15 DAYS AGO