Woman hospitalized after fire at Downtown Austin apartment complex

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- A fire at a Rockland County apartment complex exposed other potential dangers to residents and first responders. Inspectors uncovered faulty smoke alarms, missing fire extinguishers and mold.Friday, CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with building inspectors and residents."One thing I can say is I'm scared. I'm scared," said Banes Joseph, who had no idea things were so bad at Country Village Towers.A 7th-floor fire last week led to an emergency inspection that uncovered more than 100 violations.Rockland County Fire Inspector Bill Gorbutt noticed problems as he joined first responders at the fire scene on March 9."There was no...

