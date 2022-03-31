ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Woman hospitalized after fire at Downtown Austin apartment complex

KVUE
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman is in the hospital for smoke...

www.kvue.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Woman recovering from stabbing at Troy apartment complex

TROY - A stabbing in Troy is under investigation. Police say it happened around 9 p.m. Monday, at the Hudson Arthaus Apartments on River Street. The victim was treated, and NewsChannel 13 is told her injuries are non-life-threatening. Police say the victim knows the person who stabbed her.
TROY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Austin, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
ValleyCentral

Corpus Christi searching for missing 29-year-old

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Corpus Christi Police Department is searching for a woman last heard from in 2021. Police are looking for Toni Moore, 29. Moore was reported missing by family on Jan. 25, 2022. She was last heard of on Oct. 5, 2021. The 29-year-old is said to be 5 feet, 5 […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartment Complex#Hospital#Smoke Inhalation#Fire#Accident
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg woman shot, killed at apartment complex, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A woman was shot and killed Sunday at an Upstate apartment complex, according to the coroner. Master Deputy Tony Ivey, from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, said deputies responded to a report of a shooting incident at Quail Pointe Apartments at 460 E. Blackstock Road. According...
SPARTANBURG, SC
KSAT 12

Authorities ID woman found dead in parking lot of apartment complex on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a woman who was found dead in the parking lot of a West Side apartment complex earlier this month. Authorities said the body of Ileen Diaz, 44, was found just before noon on March 11 at the Westward Plaza Apartments and Townhomes in the 2600 block of Westward Drive, near the intersection of West Military Drive and US-90.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVIA

Apartment complex fire in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso fire department is responding to an apartment fire at 3800 Truman in west El Paso. This is a breaking news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
EL PASO, TX
KSAT 12

Woman charged after bicyclist killed in North Side crash

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is facing charges after San Antonio police say she was intoxicated at the time of a crash that killed a bicyclist on the North Side last week. Bella Dae Garza, who was also driving with a child in the car, is facing intoxication manslaughter and child endangerment charges.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS New York

More than 100 violations found after Rockland County apartment complex fire

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- A fire at a Rockland County apartment complex exposed other potential dangers to residents and first responders. Inspectors uncovered faulty smoke alarms, missing fire extinguishers and mold.Friday, CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with building inspectors and residents."One thing I can say is I'm scared. I'm scared," said Banes Joseph, who had no idea things were so bad at Country Village Towers.A 7th-floor fire last week led to an emergency inspection that uncovered more than 100 violations.Rockland County Fire Inspector Bill Gorbutt noticed problems as he joined first responders at the fire scene on March 9."There was no...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
KVUE

Person now in custody after SWAT situation at Pflugerville apartment complex

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department was on the scene of a SWAT situation in Pflugerville Wednesday evening. Officials said the incident began around 2:30 p.m. as the violent crimes task force was attempting to serve a probation violation warrant on a male subject near the 1000 block of Nimbus Drive. Officials said the warrant was a first-degree felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. The suspect refused to come out of the residence.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
News Channel 25

Waco police: Female suspect wanted in connection to theft

WACO, Texas — Waco police are asking for the public's help in identifying a female wanted for theft. Video surveillance appears to show the suspect taking a cell phone from a store clerk while his back was turned. The suspect then fled the scene. Anyone with information is asked...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy