Gov. Ron DeSantis announces another round of $1,000 bonuses for Florida first responders

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — For a second year in a row, Gov. Ron DeSantis has approved $1,000 bonuses for Florida first responders.

He said it represents over $100 million that will go to those who protect our communities.

The Florida governor made the announcement Thursday morning during a visit to the Valley Smoke Restaurant in Ponte Vedra Beach.

First Alert Weather Day: Afternoon storms could be strong to severe

He was joined by dozens of law enforcement officers, including those from St. Johns and Putnam counties, as well as Atlantic Beach and Neptune Beach.

DeSantis said the bonuses are especially needed now, especially with inflation. He also blamed the high costs of inflation on the Biden administration.

“I’m approving $1,000 bonuses for all sworn law enforcement officers, all fire, all EMT in the state of Florida for the second year in a row,” DeSantis said.

Action News Jax reporter Jake Stofan will have more on the governor’s announcement on FOX30 and CBS47 at 5.

©2022 Cox Media Group