ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Turkey seeks to shelve Khashoggi case

By Nicholas Kamm, Ozan KOSE, Fulya OZERKAN, -
AFP
AFP
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sryi3_0evDZYwE00
The murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi sparked international outrage /AFP

A Turkish prosecutor on Thursday asked an Istanbul court to halt the trial of 26 suspects in the murder of Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi and hand the case over to Riyadh.

Turkey is seeking to mend ties with Saudi Arabia to bolster its struggling economy, four years after the gruesome 2018 killing of the dissident Saudi journalist inside Riyadh's consulate in Istanbul.

The Istanbul court is trying 26 Saudi officials in absentia over the macabre killing but the prosecutor said the trial should be stopped and the case transferred to Saudi Arabia, at the latter's request.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said the prosecutor's request was "terrible news". The press rights group urged the Turkish justice ministry to turn it down.

Khashoggi's Turkish fiancee confirmed the Saudi government had asked to take over the case in Istanbul.

"The prosecutor asked, accordingly to the Saudi demand, for the transfer of the file to #SaudiArabia and the finalisation of it in #Turkey," Hatice Cengiz tweeted after the hearing on Thursday in Istanbul's main court.

She said the court would seek the opinion of the Turkish justice ministry.

Private news agency DHA said the prosecutor defended his position by arguing that the trial had run into the sand "because the court orders cannot be executed on the grounds that the suspects are foreign nationals".

On October 2, 2018, 59-year-old Khashoggi, a US-based journalist with The Washington Post, entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to file paperwork to marry Cengiz.

According to US and Turkish officials, a waiting Saudi hit squad strangled him and dismembered his body, which has never been retrieved.

- 'Terrible news'-

RSF said the motive for shelving the investigation into the murder appeared to be political.

"The Khashoggi file appears this time to be a victim of diplomatic rapprochement between Turkey and the (Saudi) kingdom," RSF's representative in Turkey, Erol Onderoglu, told AFP.

The rights group said the Saudi's had asked "on March 13" to take over the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bZAtm_0evDZYwE00
Western intelligence agencies accuse Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of authorising the murder /SPA/AFP

The journalist's murder sparked international outrage that continues to reverberate, with Western intelligence agencies accusing Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom's de facto ruler, of authorising the killing.

The crown prince has said he accepts Saudi Arabia's overall responsibility for Khashoggi's death but denies a personal link. Riyadh insists it was the doing of agents who had gone "rogue".

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the time that the order to kill "came from the highest levels" of the Saudi government, without pointing the finger of blame at the crown prince.

Saudi Arabia jailed eight people over the killing. But Turkey was unconvinced by the closed-door proceedings and put 26 Saudis on trial in absentia, including two who are close to the crown prince.

- 'Insist on justice'-

In an interview with AFP in February, Cengiz said Turkey must keep insisting on justice for Khashoggi "even if it improves its relations" with Riyadh.

"I don't think it's in anyone's best interest to shut it down completely."

Asked if she was disappointed, Cengiz said: "If we look at it from the viewpoint of realpolitik, (Turkey's position) did not let me down," adding that countries were "not ruled by emotions" but "mutual interests".

But she added: "Emotionally speaking, of course, I am sad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dzv6J_0evDZYwE00
Countries are ruled by 'mutual interests', says Khashoggi's fiancee /AFP

"Not because my country has made peace with Saudi Arabia and that this issue is closing, but ultimately, no matter how fiercely we defended it, on a national basis, on a state basis, on a president basis ... now everything is starting to go back to the way it was, as if nothing had happened. I am inevitably disappointed about this."

Turkey, which is reeling from a fresh economic crisis and is searching for foreign investment and trade, has reached out to regional rivals including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a televised interview on Thursday that some "concrete steps" would be taken to normalise relations.

Erdogan said in January he was planning a visit to Riyadh -- which would come at a critical moment for Turkey, where inflation is surging to over 50 percent.

The next hearing in the trial is scheduled for April 7.

Comments / 1

AFP
AFP

54K+

Followers

25K+

Posts

20M+

Views

Related
BBC

Saudi Arabia executes 81 men in one day

Saudi Arabia says it executed 81 men on Saturday - more than during the whole of last year. The group - including seven Yemenis and one Syrian national - were convicted of "multiple heinous crimes", including terrorism, state news agency SPA said. Some were charged with belonging to the Islamic...
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Saudi Arabia executes three people while Boris Johnson discusses human rights abuses with leader Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh - as PM comes away without deal to increase Gulf oil production to lower UK petrol prices despite 'very productive' talks

Boris Johnson insisted he pressed Saudi leader Mohammed bin Salman over his country's human rights abuses during a visit to the Gulf today - as Riyadh revealed it executed three more prisoners during the Prime Minister's short trip. Mr Johnson faced criticism over his decision to visit the autocratic state...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Turkish#Dha
Daily Mail

Putin and his high command 'are already hunkering in secret bunkers' - after Kremlin spokesman said Russia would use nukes in face of 'existential threat'

New evidence has emerged Vladimir Putin and his highest ranking commanders are running the war in Ukraine from top secret nuclear bunkers. Movements of planes used by top Kremlin officials show Putin may be in a hideaway near Surgut, in western Siberia, it has been claimed. His defence minister Sergei...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all...
MILITARY
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
EUROPE
AFP

AFP

54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy