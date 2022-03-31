Busted! 42 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 03/31/22 Scioto County Mugshots
Busted! 42 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 03/31/22 Scioto County Mugshots
The Scioto County Jail is currently housing 218 inmates.
For our readers on Newsbreak, Please click “Read on the web” to view photos.
An arrest is not a conviction. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
DONALD EDWARD ZEMPTER
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 03/31/2022
Birthdate: 12/31/1972
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Having Weapons While Under Disability
Bond: $5,000
Class: 4th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months
Crime: Using Weapons While Intoxicated
Bond: $1,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Aggravated Trespassing
Bond: $1,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Inducing Panic
Bond: $1,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
TINA M GILLESPIE
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 03/31/2022
Birthdate: 12/21/1975
Prior Arrests: 3
Crime: Driving Under Suspension
Bond: $2,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
TED SHELDON JOHNSON
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 03/31/2022
Birthdate: 11/18/1993
Prior Arrests: 19
Crime: Contempt
Bond: $0
Class: 3rd Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 60 days
SHAWN DOUGLAS ANDERSON
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 03/30/2022
Birthdate: 10/25/2000
Prior Arrests: 11
Crime: Fail to Appear
Bond: $0
TAMMY ANNETTE STONE
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 03/30/2022
Birthdate: 06/07/1972
Prior Arrests: 16
Crime: Driving with OL Not Restrained
Bond: $2,300
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Driving Under Suspension
Bond: $2,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
MARK A MARCUM
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 03/30/2022
Birthdate: 11/15/1989
Prior Arrests: 4
Crime: Reasonable Control
Bond: $200
JACOB LEE HENSLEY
Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office
Booking Date: 03/30/2022
Birthdate: 09/25/1992
Prior Arrests: 10
Crime: Probation Violation\pike County
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
THOMAS L CRABTREE
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 03/30/2022
Birthdate: 02/12/2000
Prior Arrests: 6
Crime: Domestic Violence
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
TIMOTHY NEAL OPPY
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 03/30/2022
Birthdate: 02/24/1985
Prior Arrests: 29
Crime: Contempt\prison Transport
Bond: $0
Class: 2nd Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years
HOWARD ERIC HORSLEY
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 03/30/2022
Birthdate: 05/03/1978
Prior Arrests: 17
Crime: Trafficking in Drugs
Bond: $0
Class: 3rd Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years
JAHLEEL MICAIAH SHOCKLEY
Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office
Booking Date: 03/30/2022
Birthdate: 08/14/2001
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Weapons Under Disability\pike County
Bond: $0
Class: 3rd Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years
JAMES WILLIAMS TACKETT
Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office
Booking Date: 03/30/2022
Birthdate: 02/19/1967
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Domestic Violence\pike County
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
SHANNON M OSBORNE
Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department
Booking Date: 03/30/2022
Birthdate: 05/06/1990
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
KYLE DAVID BOLDMAN
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 03/30/2022
Birthdate: 09/30/1988
Prior Arrests: 16
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
ROBERT P FRALEY
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 03/30/2022
Birthdate: 12/30/1977
Prior Arrests: 3
Crime: Contempt
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
PATRICIA DAWN CHARLES
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 03/30/2022
Birthdate: 08/25/1971
Prior Arrests: 26
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
CHRYSTIAN O CANTRELL
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 03/30/2022
Birthdate: 07/29/1994
Prior Arrests: 2
Crime: Disorderly Conduct
Bond: $250
Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days
JEREMY RANDOLF
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 03/29/2022
Birthdate: 08/23/1991
Prior Arrests: 7
Crime: Failure to Appear
Bond: $0
Class: 4th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months
Crime: Driving Under the Influence
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
CHARLES BRADY COPLEY
Arresting Agency: US Marshalls
Booking Date: 03/29/2022
Birthdate: 04/07/1975
Prior Arrests: 27
Crime: Failure to Appear
Bond: $0
Class: 4th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months
Crime: Grand Theft
Bond: $0
Class: 4th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months
ANDREA CRAGER
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 03/29/2022
Birthdate: 04/20/1984
Prior Arrests: 2
Crime: Complicity Unlawful Sexual Conduct Minor
Bond: $75,000
Class: 3rd Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years
DEEANNA RENEE CARR
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 03/29/2022
Birthdate: 08/12/1993
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Contempt
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
JACOB MAHLEY
Arresting Agency: Vinton Co
Booking Date: 03/29/2022
Birthdate: 03/15/1992
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Assault
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
JOSEPH JAMES SCOWDEN
Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office
Booking Date: 03/29/2022
Birthdate: 11/12/1986
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Domestic Violence
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
JOSEPH GIBBS
Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office
Booking Date: 03/29/2022
Birthdate: 12/21/1977
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Domestic Violence\pike County
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
MARVIN JOSEPH PUCKETT
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 03/29/2022
Birthdate: 01/20/1964
Prior Arrests: 15
Crime: Contempt of Court
Bond: $5,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
DESTINY JEAN WINTERS
Arresting Agency: Ohio Highway Patrol
Booking Date: 03/29/2022
Birthdate: 07/08/1982
Prior Arrests: 14
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
Crime: Operating Under the Influence
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
BRYAN CALOB SEXTON
Arresting Agency: US Marshalls
Booking Date: 03/29/2022
Birthdate: 12/24/1995
Prior Arrests: 5
Crime: Burglary
Bond: $0
Class: 2nd Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years
RYAN M MCDANIEL
Arresting Agency: Ohio Highway Patrol
Booking Date: 03/29/2022
Birthdate: 03/21/1986
Prior Arrests: 3
Crime: Disorderly Conduct
Bond: $200
CASEY JOE MOSLEY
Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office
Booking Date: 03/28/2022
Birthdate: 11/18/1963
Prior Arrests: 3
Crime: Probation Violation\pike County
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
BRADLEY GENE GORRE
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 03/28/2022
Birthdate: 10/05/1992
Prior Arrests: 3
Crime: Driving Under FRA Suspension\fta
Bond: $2,400
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
CHRISTION LEE DINGESS
Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office
Booking Date: 03/28/2022
Birthdate: 12/20/1967
Prior Arrests: 2
Crime: Possession of Meth
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
Crime: Criminal Trespass
Bond: $0
Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days
JESSY RAY STUMBO
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 03/28/2022
Birthdate: 10/15/1989
Prior Arrests: 7
Crime: Falsification
Bond: $5,500
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Theft
Bond: $6,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Criminal Trespass
Bond: $1,000
Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days
Crime: Theft
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
Crime: Theft
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
COREY JO GROOMS
Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office
Booking Date: 03/28/2022
Birthdate: 10/16/1992
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Probation Violation\pike County
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
TYLER SCOTT DARBY
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court
Booking Date: 03/28/2022
Birthdate: 03/21/1995
Prior Arrests: 0
Crime: Operating Under the Influence
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
SHAWN D WALLS
Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office
Booking Date: 03/28/2022
Birthdate: 06/15/1992
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Improper Handling of Firearm
Bond: $0
Class: 4th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months
DAVID E STIDHAM
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 03/28/2022
Birthdate: 01/19/1981
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Improperly Handling Firearm in Motor Veh
Bond: $0
Class: 4th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months
Crime: Possession of Marijuana
Bond: $0
NATHANIEL FODGE
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 03/28/2022
Birthdate: 05/21/1984
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Unlawful Sexual Conduct of Minor
Bond: $150,000
Class: 3rd Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years
CLIFTON CHASE BROWN
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court
Booking Date: 03/28/2022
Birthdate: 02/21/2002
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Carrying Concealed Weapons
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Drug Abuse
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
KARLIN HART
Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.
Booking Date: 03/28/2022
Birthdate: 02/17/2003
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Agg Trafficking
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 3 to 10 years
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
TYER LEE LEMASTER
Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office
Booking Date: 03/28/2022
Birthdate: 02/01/1995
Prior Arrests: 1
Crime: Contempt\pike County
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
JEFFREY WAYNE HOLBERT
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department
Booking Date: 03/28/2022
Birthdate: 10/10/1988
Prior Arrests: 2
Crime: Contempt\domestic Relations
Bond: $1,000
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Drug Abuse
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
SHELBY M FRAZEE
Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court
Booking Date: 03/28/2022
Birthdate: 07/23/1996
Prior Arrests: 6
Crime: Domestic Violence
Bond: $0
Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor
Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days
Crime: Probation Violation
Bond: $0
Class: 5th Degree Felony
Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months
Comments / 2