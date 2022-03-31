ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Busted! 42 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 03/31/22 Scioto County Mugshots

By Staff Report
SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8pCz_0evDZUPK00

Busted! 42 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 03/31/22 Scioto County Mugshots

The Scioto County Jail is currently housing 218 inmates.

For our readers on Newsbreak, Please click “Read on the web” to view photos.

An arrest is not a conviction. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

DONALD EDWARD ZEMPTER

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 03/31/2022

Birthdate: 12/31/1972

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Having Weapons While Under Disability

Bond: $5,000

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

Crime: Using Weapons While Intoxicated

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Aggravated Trespassing

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Inducing Panic

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

TINA M GILLESPIE

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 03/31/2022

Birthdate: 12/21/1975

Prior Arrests: 3

Crime: Driving Under Suspension

Bond: $2,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

TED SHELDON JOHNSON

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 03/31/2022

Birthdate: 11/18/1993

Prior Arrests: 19

Crime: Contempt

Bond: $0

Class: 3rd Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 60 days

SHAWN DOUGLAS ANDERSON

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 03/30/2022

Birthdate: 10/25/2000

Prior Arrests: 11

Crime: Fail to Appear

Bond: $0

TAMMY ANNETTE STONE

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 03/30/2022

Birthdate: 06/07/1972

Prior Arrests: 16

Crime: Driving with OL Not Restrained

Bond: $2,300

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Driving Under Suspension

Bond: $2,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

MARK A MARCUM

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 03/30/2022

Birthdate: 11/15/1989

Prior Arrests: 4

Crime: Reasonable Control

Bond: $200

JACOB LEE HENSLEY

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office

Booking Date: 03/30/2022

Birthdate: 09/25/1992

Prior Arrests: 10

Crime: Probation Violation\pike County

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

THOMAS L CRABTREE

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 03/30/2022

Birthdate: 02/12/2000

Prior Arrests: 6

Crime: Domestic Violence

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

TIMOTHY NEAL OPPY

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 03/30/2022

Birthdate: 02/24/1985

Prior Arrests: 29

Crime: Contempt\prison Transport

Bond: $0

Class: 2nd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years

HOWARD ERIC HORSLEY

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 03/30/2022

Birthdate: 05/03/1978

Prior Arrests: 17

Crime: Trafficking in Drugs

Bond: $0

Class: 3rd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years

JAHLEEL MICAIAH SHOCKLEY

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office

Booking Date: 03/30/2022

Birthdate: 08/14/2001

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Weapons Under Disability\pike County

Bond: $0

Class: 3rd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years

JAMES WILLIAMS TACKETT

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office

Booking Date: 03/30/2022

Birthdate: 02/19/1967

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Domestic Violence\pike County

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

SHANNON M OSBORNE

Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department

Booking Date: 03/30/2022

Birthdate: 05/06/1990

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

KYLE DAVID BOLDMAN

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 03/30/2022

Birthdate: 09/30/1988

Prior Arrests: 16

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

ROBERT P FRALEY

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 03/30/2022

Birthdate: 12/30/1977

Prior Arrests: 3

Crime: Contempt

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

PATRICIA DAWN CHARLES

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 03/30/2022

Birthdate: 08/25/1971

Prior Arrests: 26

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

CHRYSTIAN O CANTRELL

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 03/30/2022

Birthdate: 07/29/1994

Prior Arrests: 2

Crime: Disorderly Conduct

Bond: $250

Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days

JEREMY RANDOLF

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 03/29/2022

Birthdate: 08/23/1991

Prior Arrests: 7

Crime: Failure to Appear

Bond: $0

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

Crime: Driving Under the Influence

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

CHARLES BRADY COPLEY

Arresting Agency: US Marshalls

Booking Date: 03/29/2022

Birthdate: 04/07/1975

Prior Arrests: 27

Crime: Failure to Appear

Bond: $0

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

Crime: Grand Theft

Bond: $0

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

ANDREA CRAGER

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 03/29/2022

Birthdate: 04/20/1984

Prior Arrests: 2

Crime: Complicity Unlawful Sexual Conduct Minor

Bond: $75,000

Class: 3rd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years

DEEANNA RENEE CARR

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 03/29/2022

Birthdate: 08/12/1993

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Contempt

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JACOB MAHLEY

Arresting Agency: Vinton Co

Booking Date: 03/29/2022

Birthdate: 03/15/1992

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Assault

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JOSEPH JAMES SCOWDEN

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office

Booking Date: 03/29/2022

Birthdate: 11/12/1986

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Domestic Violence

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JOSEPH GIBBS

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office

Booking Date: 03/29/2022

Birthdate: 12/21/1977

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Domestic Violence\pike County

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

MARVIN JOSEPH PUCKETT

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 03/29/2022

Birthdate: 01/20/1964

Prior Arrests: 15

Crime: Contempt of Court

Bond: $5,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

DESTINY JEAN WINTERS

Arresting Agency: Ohio Highway Patrol

Booking Date: 03/29/2022

Birthdate: 07/08/1982

Prior Arrests: 14

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Operating Under the Influence

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

BRYAN CALOB SEXTON

Arresting Agency: US Marshalls

Booking Date: 03/29/2022

Birthdate: 12/24/1995

Prior Arrests: 5

Crime: Burglary

Bond: $0

Class: 2nd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years

RYAN M MCDANIEL

Arresting Agency: Ohio Highway Patrol

Booking Date: 03/29/2022

Birthdate: 03/21/1986

Prior Arrests: 3

Crime: Disorderly Conduct

Bond: $200

CASEY JOE MOSLEY

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office

Booking Date: 03/28/2022

Birthdate: 11/18/1963

Prior Arrests: 3

Crime: Probation Violation\pike County

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

BRADLEY GENE GORRE

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 03/28/2022

Birthdate: 10/05/1992

Prior Arrests: 3

Crime: Driving Under FRA Suspension\fta

Bond: $2,400

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

CHRISTION LEE DINGESS

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office

Booking Date: 03/28/2022

Birthdate: 12/20/1967

Prior Arrests: 2

Crime: Possession of Meth

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Criminal Trespass

Bond: $0

Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days

JESSY RAY STUMBO

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 03/28/2022

Birthdate: 10/15/1989

Prior Arrests: 7

Crime: Falsification

Bond: $5,500

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Theft

Bond: $6,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Criminal Trespass

Bond: $1,000

Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days

Crime: Theft

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Theft

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

COREY JO GROOMS

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office

Booking Date: 03/28/2022

Birthdate: 10/16/1992

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Probation Violation\pike County

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

TYLER SCOTT DARBY

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court

Booking Date: 03/28/2022

Birthdate: 03/21/1995

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Operating Under the Influence

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

SHAWN D WALLS

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office

Booking Date: 03/28/2022

Birthdate: 06/15/1992

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Improper Handling of Firearm

Bond: $0

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

DAVID E STIDHAM

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 03/28/2022

Birthdate: 01/19/1981

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Improperly Handling Firearm in Motor Veh

Bond: $0

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

Crime: Possession of Marijuana

Bond: $0

NATHANIEL FODGE

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 03/28/2022

Birthdate: 05/21/1984

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Unlawful Sexual Conduct of Minor

Bond: $150,000

Class: 3rd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years

CLIFTON CHASE BROWN

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court

Booking Date: 03/28/2022

Birthdate: 02/21/2002

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Carrying Concealed Weapons

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Drug Abuse

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

KARLIN HART

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 03/28/2022

Birthdate: 02/17/2003

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Agg Trafficking

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 3 to 10 years

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

TYER LEE LEMASTER

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office

Booking Date: 03/28/2022

Birthdate: 02/01/1995

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Contempt\pike County

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JEFFREY WAYNE HOLBERT

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 03/28/2022

Birthdate: 10/10/1988

Prior Arrests: 2

Crime: Contempt\domestic Relations

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Drug Abuse

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

SHELBY M FRAZEE

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court

Booking Date: 03/28/2022

Birthdate: 07/23/1996

Prior Arrests: 6

Crime: Domestic Violence

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Read this on the web

Comments / 2

Tawny Mitchell
18h ago

Did anyone notice the number of prior arrests some of these people have accumulated? I saw one person with 26 arrests, though I have to admit I didn't do much more than skim through some of these. There may have been more. I was less than impressed.

Reply
2
Related
WOWK 13 News

Milton man arrested for rape

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A Milton man was arrested for rape in Scioto County, Ohio on Thursday. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that after interviewing a 13-year-old victim, detectives responded to the 3800 block of Stanton Ave. in New Boston and arrested 19-year-old Marcus Alexander Legg. Legg is charged with two counts of rape and one […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Ionia Sentinel-Standard

Judge delivers blow to undercover FBI agents in Whitmer kidnap case

To this day, the defendants in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer don't know who "Mark" and "Red" really are. The two undercover FBI agents infiltrated their group, pretending to be one of them, but their real names have been kept secret. Not for long. Over the objections...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Scioto County, OH
Scioto County, OH
Crime & Safety
93.9 WKYS

Tennessee White Man Accused Of Rape Gets Probation–Black Woman In Same County Got 6 Years For Registering To Vote

In early February, we reported that 44-year-old Pam “P” Moses was sentenced to six years in prison for registering to vote while she was on probation. She didn’t think she was on probation and had an official certificate that backed her assumption that her probation had ended. But in Shelby County, Tennessee, that didn’t matter. In Shelby County, a Black woman was sentenced to six years in prison over what ultimately amounted to a clerical error.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mugshots#Drug Abuse#Us Marshalls#Domestic Violence
SCDNReports

25 New Scioto County Grand Jury Indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced that the Scioto County Grand Jury met and returned 25 Public Indictments. An indictment is not a conviction. All Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. CHARLES B. COPLEY, 46. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Miami Herald

82-year-old accused of beating woman with walker shot by deputies, SC sheriff says

An 82-year-old man accused of beating a woman with a metal walker and pointing a gun at deputies has been charged with attempted murder in South Carolina, authorities said. Franklin Leon Moss was shot by deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office after pointing a gun at them during the Feb. 27 incident in Inman, authorities said. He was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Escaped Boone County inmate captured

UPDATE (2:21 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022): The Boone County Sheriff’s Office says that Hughes has been captured. She now faces a new charge of escape. UPDATE: (10:40 A.M. Tuesday, March 22, 2022) – We’re learning more information about an escaped inmate authorities are searching for in Boone County. According to the Boone County […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TMZ.com

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Attacked in Jail

One of Young Dolph's suspected killers apparently has some enemies behind bars ... because he was recently attacked by another inmate. Justin Johnson, who is in custody on a slew of charges including first-degree murder, was punched by a fellow inmate at Tennessee's Shelby County Jail while in the middle of a phone call Friday ... his attorney tells TMZ.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WTVQ

Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA faces charges after crash with ambulance

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2018 Jordan Crozier, of Somerset, is facing several charges in connection to a crash with an ambulance Wednesday night. According to an arrest citation, the 22-year-old is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (first degree), Wanton Endangerment (first degree), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Disorderly Conduct (second degree).
SOMERSET, KY
WTRF

Sheriff: Beware of this scam in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police: Doctor fled crash, assaulted nurses and troopers

KENOVA, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after leaving the scene of an accident on Sunday night. West Virginia State Police say that troopers responded to a vehicle that left the scene of a crash at the Rt. 52/75 intersection in Kenova at around 9 p.m. They say that Terry Gene Sanders III ran a […]
KENOVA, WV
WOWO News

Defiance man hits semi head on in Paulding County

EMERALD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOWO) – A Defiance man received life threatening injuries after hitting a semi head on in Defiance County, Ohio. At approximately 3:22 a.m. Sunday morning, tropers were dispatched to a report of a driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of US24 near County Road 133 in Paulding County. Everett Dickerson, 61, from Defiance then struck a semi head on before traveling off the north side of the road.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Boyfriend of Ohio woman found dead under pile of clothes charged with murder

The boyfriend of Audreona Barnes, who was found dead beneath a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony, has been charged with aggravated murder and gross abuse of a corpse.Bennie Washington, 39, is alleged to have shot his 18-year-old girlfriend and left her body on the balcony of his apartment for months, according to police and court documents.A housecleaner found Ms Barnes, who was reported missing in July, at the Cleveland apartment after Mr Washington was evicted from the property on 11 March, Cleveland.com reported. Investigators allege she was left on the balcony in an attempt to speed up the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

Portsmouth, OH
118K+
Followers
5K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy