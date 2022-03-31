Busted! 42 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 03/31/22 Scioto County Mugshots

An arrest is not a conviction. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

DONALD EDWARD ZEMPTER

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 03/31/2022

Birthdate: 12/31/1972

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Having Weapons While Under Disability

Bond: $5,000

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

Crime: Using Weapons While Intoxicated

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Aggravated Trespassing

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Inducing Panic

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

TINA M GILLESPIE

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 03/31/2022

Birthdate: 12/21/1975

Prior Arrests: 3

Crime: Driving Under Suspension

Bond: $2,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

TED SHELDON JOHNSON

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 03/31/2022

Birthdate: 11/18/1993

Prior Arrests: 19

Crime: Contempt

Bond: $0

Class: 3rd Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 60 days

SHAWN DOUGLAS ANDERSON

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 03/30/2022

Birthdate: 10/25/2000

Prior Arrests: 11

Crime: Fail to Appear

Bond: $0

TAMMY ANNETTE STONE

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 03/30/2022

Birthdate: 06/07/1972

Prior Arrests: 16

Crime: Driving with OL Not Restrained

Bond: $2,300

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Driving Under Suspension

Bond: $2,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

MARK A MARCUM

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 03/30/2022

Birthdate: 11/15/1989

Prior Arrests: 4

Crime: Reasonable Control

Bond: $200

JACOB LEE HENSLEY

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office

Booking Date: 03/30/2022

Birthdate: 09/25/1992

Prior Arrests: 10

Crime: Probation Violation\pike County

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

THOMAS L CRABTREE

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 03/30/2022

Birthdate: 02/12/2000

Prior Arrests: 6

Crime: Domestic Violence

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

TIMOTHY NEAL OPPY

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 03/30/2022

Birthdate: 02/24/1985

Prior Arrests: 29

Crime: Contempt\prison Transport

Bond: $0

Class: 2nd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years

HOWARD ERIC HORSLEY

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 03/30/2022

Birthdate: 05/03/1978

Prior Arrests: 17

Crime: Trafficking in Drugs

Bond: $0

Class: 3rd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years

JAHLEEL MICAIAH SHOCKLEY

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office

Booking Date: 03/30/2022

Birthdate: 08/14/2001

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Weapons Under Disability\pike County

Bond: $0

Class: 3rd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years

JAMES WILLIAMS TACKETT

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office

Booking Date: 03/30/2022

Birthdate: 02/19/1967

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Domestic Violence\pike County

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

SHANNON M OSBORNE

Arresting Agency: CPC Probation Department

Booking Date: 03/30/2022

Birthdate: 05/06/1990

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

KYLE DAVID BOLDMAN

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 03/30/2022

Birthdate: 09/30/1988

Prior Arrests: 16

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

ROBERT P FRALEY

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 03/30/2022

Birthdate: 12/30/1977

Prior Arrests: 3

Crime: Contempt

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

PATRICIA DAWN CHARLES

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 03/30/2022

Birthdate: 08/25/1971

Prior Arrests: 26

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

CHRYSTIAN O CANTRELL

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 03/30/2022

Birthdate: 07/29/1994

Prior Arrests: 2

Crime: Disorderly Conduct

Bond: $250

Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days

JEREMY RANDOLF

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 03/29/2022

Birthdate: 08/23/1991

Prior Arrests: 7

Crime: Failure to Appear

Bond: $0

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

Crime: Driving Under the Influence

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

CHARLES BRADY COPLEY

Arresting Agency: US Marshalls

Booking Date: 03/29/2022

Birthdate: 04/07/1975

Prior Arrests: 27

Crime: Failure to Appear

Bond: $0

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

Crime: Grand Theft

Bond: $0

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

ANDREA CRAGER

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 03/29/2022

Birthdate: 04/20/1984

Prior Arrests: 2

Crime: Complicity Unlawful Sexual Conduct Minor

Bond: $75,000

Class: 3rd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years

DEEANNA RENEE CARR

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 03/29/2022

Birthdate: 08/12/1993

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Contempt

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JACOB MAHLEY

Arresting Agency: Vinton Co

Booking Date: 03/29/2022

Birthdate: 03/15/1992

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Assault

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JOSEPH JAMES SCOWDEN

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office

Booking Date: 03/29/2022

Birthdate: 11/12/1986

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Domestic Violence

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JOSEPH GIBBS

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office

Booking Date: 03/29/2022

Birthdate: 12/21/1977

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Domestic Violence\pike County

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

MARVIN JOSEPH PUCKETT

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 03/29/2022

Birthdate: 01/20/1964

Prior Arrests: 15

Crime: Contempt of Court

Bond: $5,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

DESTINY JEAN WINTERS

Arresting Agency: Ohio Highway Patrol

Booking Date: 03/29/2022

Birthdate: 07/08/1982

Prior Arrests: 14

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Operating Under the Influence

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

BRYAN CALOB SEXTON

Arresting Agency: US Marshalls

Booking Date: 03/29/2022

Birthdate: 12/24/1995

Prior Arrests: 5

Crime: Burglary

Bond: $0

Class: 2nd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 2 to 8 years

RYAN M MCDANIEL

Arresting Agency: Ohio Highway Patrol

Booking Date: 03/29/2022

Birthdate: 03/21/1986

Prior Arrests: 3

Crime: Disorderly Conduct

Bond: $200

CASEY JOE MOSLEY

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office

Booking Date: 03/28/2022

Birthdate: 11/18/1963

Prior Arrests: 3

Crime: Probation Violation\pike County

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

BRADLEY GENE GORRE

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 03/28/2022

Birthdate: 10/05/1992

Prior Arrests: 3

Crime: Driving Under FRA Suspension\fta

Bond: $2,400

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

CHRISTION LEE DINGESS

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office

Booking Date: 03/28/2022

Birthdate: 12/20/1967

Prior Arrests: 2

Crime: Possession of Meth

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Criminal Trespass

Bond: $0

Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days

JESSY RAY STUMBO

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 03/28/2022

Birthdate: 10/15/1989

Prior Arrests: 7

Crime: Falsification

Bond: $5,500

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Theft

Bond: $6,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Criminal Trespass

Bond: $1,000

Class: 4th Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 30 days

Crime: Theft

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

Crime: Theft

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

COREY JO GROOMS

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office

Booking Date: 03/28/2022

Birthdate: 10/16/1992

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Probation Violation\pike County

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

TYLER SCOTT DARBY

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court

Booking Date: 03/28/2022

Birthdate: 03/21/1995

Prior Arrests: 0

Crime: Operating Under the Influence

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

SHAWN D WALLS

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office

Booking Date: 03/28/2022

Birthdate: 06/15/1992

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Improper Handling of Firearm

Bond: $0

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

DAVID E STIDHAM

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 03/28/2022

Birthdate: 01/19/1981

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Improperly Handling Firearm in Motor Veh

Bond: $0

Class: 4th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 18 months

Crime: Possession of Marijuana

Bond: $0

NATHANIEL FODGE

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 03/28/2022

Birthdate: 05/21/1984

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Unlawful Sexual Conduct of Minor

Bond: $150,000

Class: 3rd Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 1 to 5 years

CLIFTON CHASE BROWN

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court

Booking Date: 03/28/2022

Birthdate: 02/21/2002

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Carrying Concealed Weapons

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Drug Abuse

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

KARLIN HART

Arresting Agency: Scioto County Sheriff’s Dept.

Booking Date: 03/28/2022

Birthdate: 02/17/2003

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Agg Trafficking

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 3 to 10 years

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

TYER LEE LEMASTER

Arresting Agency: Pike County Sheriff’s Office

Booking Date: 03/28/2022

Birthdate: 02/01/1995

Prior Arrests: 1

Crime: Contempt\pike County

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

JEFFREY WAYNE HOLBERT

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Police Department

Booking Date: 03/28/2022

Birthdate: 10/10/1988

Prior Arrests: 2

Crime: Contempt\domestic Relations

Bond: $1,000

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Drug Abuse

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months

SHELBY M FRAZEE

Arresting Agency: Portsmouth Municipal Court

Booking Date: 03/28/2022

Birthdate: 07/23/1996

Prior Arrests: 6

Crime: Domestic Violence

Bond: $0

Class: 1st Degree Misdemeanor

Possible Sentence: Up to 180 days

Crime: Probation Violation

Bond: $0

Class: 5th Degree Felony

Possible Sentence: 6 to 12 months