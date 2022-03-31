Downed power pole in White Sulphur Springs causes change in traffic pattern

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The White Sulphur Springs Police Department is urging residents to avoid the area of Mill Hill Drive and Garden Street Intersection.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, residents need to avoid the Mill Hill Dr. and Garden Street Intersection due to a downed power pole.

The police department said for residents of Forren Lane to “use the gate at the far end of the road to go through the Fish Hatchery property to come and go from their residence.”

The power company is anticipating the power pole and lines to be replaced in the next eight to 10 hours.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.