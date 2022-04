Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton wants to raise Monroe County's local income tax to bring in another $17 million annually to boost police officer salaries, battle climate change, and improve city services, equity and quality of life. The extent of the hike — and its impact on local pocketbooks — is unclear, in part because the mayor will have to win support for his proposal from other local elected officials, including the city and county councils. ...

MONROE COUNTY, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO