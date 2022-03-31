ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Wildfire near Smoky Mountains prompts mandatory evacuations

By Associated Press
 20 hours ago

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A wildfire in an area of Tennessee near Great Smoky Mountains National Park has prompted mandatory evacuations.

The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency said people were being evacuated Wednesday from the Hatcher Mountain area of Wears Valley and Walden’s Creek and the resorts of Shagbark, Little Valley and Black Bear.

WVLT-TV quotes authorities as saying that the blaze started with a brush fire Wednesday morning. They said two structures and a vehicle were burned and one person was injured.

The uncontained fire had spread to about 250 acres by late Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say warm temperatures, low humidity and strong winds have increased the risk of fire danger.

