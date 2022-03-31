Brush fire near Route 225 in Westford

WESTFORD, Mass. — Sky 25 went over a brush fire Thursday morning right off Route 225 in Westford between River Street and Depot Street.

Officials said the fire estimated five to ten acres of land.

All on and off duty fire officials from Littleton, Groton and Ayer fire Department responded to the fire with assistance from the state DCR

Officials said it does not appear to be threatening any structures including homes, although a satellite image map shows a baseball field and tennis courts in that area.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said it is prime season for brush fires, in early spring before the trees and lawns ‘green up.’ Another factor is March was about an inch below average for rainfall, although there are no drought-like conditions.

This is a developing story and will bring you updates as we get them into the newsroom.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

