Suring, WI

SMALL TOWNS PREVIEW: Suring’s one-man band

By Jeff Alexander
WBAY Green Bay
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSURING, Wis. (WBAY) - A Suring man is the definition of one-man band. Lane Ludtke--who goes by Lane Lee--has written more than 100 songs. In Thursday’s Small Towns with Jeff Alexander, we introduce you to the singer-songwriter who has a...

