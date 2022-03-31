ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Dynamic duo works to teach financial literacy

By Courtney Gousman
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=483Ypg_0evDX4iV00

Dress for Success Cleveland is known for helping women thrive, as they launch into the workplace. This year the organization is awarding six people for their contributions to our community. Two of those individuals are business partners, who created an accounting firm with the goal of helping black people understand their money and boost their wealth.

It’s tax season, which means lots of late nights for Meltrice Sharp and LaRese Purnell. Together, they created CLE Consulting and manage that accounting firm with a purpose.

“The vision was to change the financial landscape in our community. One of the things that I experienced in my past positions was that minority businesses didn't get a seat at the table or they didn't get equitable access. And one of the primary reasons for that was because they didn't have the right financial framework to play in the sandbox,” said Sharp.

The pair casually knew each other before coming together in 2017 to build their firm at the suggestion of several mutual friends. The two tell me they complement each other and now have an unbreakable bond.

“It's a match made in heaven,” said Sharp.

“When it comes to my partner, I don’t play no games,” said Purnell.

Sharp said, “We both have a goal to be the largest, the largest African-American accounting firm in our country. Our vision is way bigger than just Cleveland.”

As this company grows and expands, both say financial literacy is their passion. In addition to schooling their clients, they dedicate countless hours outside of work to educate people about money.

Meltrice is also a professor at Cuyahoga County Community College, where she teaches accounting.

“Only 1% of CPAs are African-American, and so when you get an in a profession like accounting is really important that people see people that look like them,” said Sharp.

And you may know LaRese as the mind behind The Real Black Friday, an initiative that works to elevate and showcase Black businesses.

“When you see a business go from having one location to having five, six, seven locations. You know, you're doing the work,” said Purnell.

CLE Consulting and its founders are being honored by Dress For Success Cleveland. Both have supported the organization in various ways over the years, from donating clothes to women who are preparing to enter the workforce, to speaking at seminars to help those same women, women get their finances together.

Purnell said, “This was so important was because for the first time, for us, that's why this was so unique. Was this the first time that we're being recognized together?”

“It's something about leaving a true legacy where you can say, I've impacted my community in a positive way and my community is better off than I was a part of it that it would have been had I not been a part of it,” said Sharp.

For details on Dress for success Cleveland, click here .

Comments / 0

News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

36K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

7M+

Views

Related
Herald-Dispatch

Huntington families learn about literature, financial literacy

HUNTINGTON — From literature to finance, Huntington East Middle School students and their families learned about literacy Tuesday. The school hosted Family Literacy Night to give people a chance to learn more about financial literacy, media literacy and literature, with an emphasis on banned books. Organizers said the event could serve as a launching point for families to have discussions within their own households about the importance of books and authors in the community.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Post Register

Bank of Idaho provides remote financial literacy learning resources to local schools

Local students are getting a free education on how to manage their money. Bank of Idaho is making that possible by providing over 640 students and teachers at eight schools in four Idaho counties free access to Banzai. These counties include Bannock, Bonneville, Fremont and Jefferson. Banzai is an award-winning online financial literacy program and content library of articles, calculators and personalizable coaches. All of these resources are available to students at home or in the classroom via any device that can access the internet.
IDAHO STATE
Augusta Free Press

Nathalia Daguano Artus: Make financial literacy a family matter

In today’s uncertain economy, with 56 percent of Americans reporting they do not have savings to cover a $1,000 emergency expense, talking about money with your kids and building a strong foundation for financial literacy is more important than ever. While it may seem like a daunting topic to discuss with a preschooler or an elementary-aged child, it is never too early to start. Studies show that children with savings accounts are six times more likely to go to college and four times more likely to own stocks as young adults.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Society
Cleveland, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Business
US News and World Report

10 Jobs That Hire Older Workers

The Great Resignation may bring good news for jobseekers over age 50: Many companies are actively seeking new workers and are willing to offer flexible, accommodating schedules. When making hiring decisions, many employers particularly value skills and experience, according to a 2021 AARP survey of human resources employees. Companies particularly value workers who are 50 or older for their professionalism and problem solving skills, the survey found.
JOBS
iheart.com

Who knew Remote Working would lead to High-Tech Moonlighting!

Business management expert and author Dr. Lynne Curry says Resume Builder's recent study proves it. "At least 70% of remote workers have a second job. 37% of them are holding TWO full time jobs! And they're not working 80 hours a week! Dr. Curry says management is not pleased. "An awful lot of employers are noticing that not only has productivity gone down - but some of the things employers used to be able to expect from employees have gone away!" Things like initiating new projects and collaborating with other staff. Dr. Curry says employers can't make it go away.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

New Report: What Employees Have Said They Both Want and Need, Backed by Research

A new study uncovers how employers can best attract and retain workers as labor shortages continue into 2022. In 2021, we experienced shifts in the workforce that we haven't seen in decades. Employees are prioritizing what really matters to them, value equitable treatment, and are separating work and their personal lives in a whole new way.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Literacy#Financial Accounting#Black People#Dynamic Duo#Success Cleveland#Meltrice Sharp#Cle Consulting#African American
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Funding opportunity to provide continuation of Boots to Business entrepreneurship training

The U.S. Small Business Administration invites eligible nonprofit organizations, state and local government agencies, private sector firms and institutions of higher learning to submit proposals to provide synchronous online entrepreneurship training to transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses. The entrepreneurship training is a continuation of the training participants receive as part of SBA’s Boots to Business training program.
SMALL BUSINESS
Shelby Reporter

Jefferson State offering free training for in-demand food industry jobs

Jefferson State Community College and the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) have worked alongside the state’s Hospitality and Tourism associations to create free customized training for employees seeking immediate jobs in the Food Services industry. This free training will ensure participants learn skills needed to work in the food...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Pivot to a cybersecurity career with these $49 training courses

Climbing up the career ladder can take years if you only rely on on-the-job experience. This is especially true in the IT field. However, earning professional certifications can show employers that you've learned the skills necessary for new roles and promotions. So if you'd like to take the next step in your IT career, you may want to pursue the cybersecurity path, and the Complete 2022 PenTest & Ethical Hacking Bundle can help with that.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
ZDNet

Study for cybersecurity certification exams with this $69 membership

Cyber attacks are growing in frequency and severity, resulting in over 2.5 million cybersecurity positions becoming available worldwide. This high demand is also why the average cybersecurity professional can earn over $100,000, while even entry-level positions start close to $90,000. Needless to say, cybersecurity can pay well and has built-in...
COMPUTERS
Fast Company

It’s time for a new social contract with America’s workers

When American soldiers returned home from World War II, they were offered government benefits such as the GI Bill (although benefits mostly went to white males). Corporate leaders believed it was the obligation of industry to help generate full employment. As Rick Wartzman documented in his book The End of...
LABOR ISSUES
US News and World Report

Business Schools That Trained Fortune 500 CEOs

These MBA programs have taught influential Fortune 500 executives about management and more. See the MBA programs of Fortune 500 CEOs. An MBA degree is a popular steppingstone to a lucrative job as a business executive. So it probably comes as no surprise that ambitious people often apply to a graduate business school with the hope that, if they are admitted to an MBA program, they can make progress faster in their career. If you're an MBA applicant looking for inspiration, you may find it in the stories of Fortune 500 CEOs with MBA degrees. Read on to discover the different business schools that enrolled some of the future Fortune 500 leaders, listed here in alphabetical order by surname.
EDUCATION
CNET

Get IT-Certified With Hundreds Off This Lifetime Training Bundle

With lots of employees still working from home, building and maintaining a secure digital workspace has never been more important to businesses. And that means that there is a growing need for certified IT professionals, who were already in demand. If you're looking to break into the world of professional IT development and cybersecurity, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now at StackSocial, you can sign up for the comprehensive 15-course CompTIA training bundle, which covers everything from IT basics to advanced cybersecurity, for just $39.50 with code LEARNNOW, hundreds less than it would cost to take each course individually. This extra 50% discount on top of the already discounted rate is only available until March 31, so be sure to sign up before then if you're interested.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on vocational learning in higher education

Mobile learning became a mainstay of education during the lockdowns and self-isolation periods of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. There were many problems facing teachers and students alike during these times, but there were also some advantages of this enforced distance learning. There have been numerous studies that have looked at the pros and cons as well as predicting the long-term effects on education. One area that has not been addressed wholly is vocational education where the hands-on requirements of such courses are perhaps not served well by remote, mobile teaching and learning methods.
DENTON, TX
Vice

'I Earned About £5,000': Ghostwriters Are Helping Uni Students Cheat Exams

This article originally appeared on VICE Germany. COVID-19 has had a huge impact on how university students are taught, and how they’re examined, too. With regular access to campuses restricted over the last two years, institutions across the world switched to online exam systems. As a precautionary public health measure, it makes sense – but it’s also opened a whole new other can of worms.
COLLEGES
The Cheyenne Post

New Parent Support Program Assists Families

The first few years of a baby’s life can be critical to their physical, social, emotional and educational development, but new parents may be uncertain in how best to guide their children through those developmental milestones. To help parents navigate those unfamiliar waters, the Air Force New Parent Support...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TechCrunch

Archie aims to remove the complexity of managing freelancers

If you are one of those having to find work and manage payments, tax filings and invoices, there’s help from a number of startups — for example, Bill.com and Deel that are business-facing and freelancer-focused ones AfriBlocks, Malt, Worksome, Meaningful Gigs, SteadyPay and Contra — that have developed different approaches to making this easier.
SMALL BUSINESS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy