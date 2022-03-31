Daily Jail County

VICTORIA, Texas—Victoria County is getting fewer inmates transferred from the Nueces County Jail. Victoria County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Will Franklin told us that as part of the transfer of Nueces County inmates that started in October, 12-13 inmates are coming to the Victoria County Jail each day for the last 13 days. Franklin said the transfer total had been capped at 20 inmates, but the number had risen to 24. Franklin said Victoria County gets $50 a day per inmate from Nueces County, and the money goes to the Victoria County General Fund.

