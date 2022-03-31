ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

IDEM seeks nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence

wbiw.com
 20 hours ago

INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is accepting nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence. These awards recognize individuals and organizations which have implemented outstanding environmental strategies into their operations and decision-making processes. The Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence are Indiana’s highest...

www.wbiw.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Governor's Bill Seeks To Reform Healthcare

The Baker Administration has filed a comprehensive health care legislation to strengthen the state's health care system. The Governor says his bill would increase investments in behavioral health as well as primary care. The Governor says that the bill would help reduce costs as well. “Over the past two years,...
HEALTH
Lootpress

Charleston CVB seeks nominations for Tourism Industry Awards

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – It doesn’t matter if you have lived in Charleston your whole life or for one month, the Charleston WV Convention & Visitors Bureau is asking for your help!. The Charleston CVB is asking residents to nominate outstanding restaurant and hotel employees and frontline ambassadors...
CHARLESTON, WV
Aiken Standard

Aiken's Choice award nominations now open

Aiken County residents can once again vote for their favorite businesses and organizations. Nominations for the annual Aiken's Choice awards are now open. There are dozens of categories for participants to submit their favorite establishments. The nomination period lasts until April 13; residents can visit aikenstandard.secondstreetapp.com/Aikens-Choice-2022 to submit their choices.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Shropshire Star

Health board chairman prepares to hand over the baton in Powys

The chairman of Powys Teaching Health Board is stepping down after eight years at the helm. Professor Vivienne Harpwood is nearing the end of her tenure and at a recent board meeting told members that the role is now being advertised. She said: "My eight years comes to an end...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy