ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

​Shawn Mendes Recalls Trying To ‘Hold On’ To Camila Cabello In New Song ‘When You’re Gone’

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 20 hours ago

New music from Shawn Mendes is here, and the lyrics from his March 31 track, ‘When You’re Gone,’ have him looking back on the process of ending his relationship with Camila Cabello.

Shawn Mendes looks back on his relationship with Camila Cabello fondly in his new track “When You’re Gone,” which was released with a music video on March 31. The song is about the time in a relationship where you know it has to end, but will do anything to prevent that from happening. “I know what we’re supposed to do, it’s so hard for me to let go of you, so I’m just tryna hold on,” Shawn sings. “Hold on, I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone. I don’t wanna move on.”

In the chorus, Shawn admits that being with the song’s subject was the “happiest [he’s] ever been.” In the bridge, he realizes his lady is slipping away. “Starting to feel like you don’t need me,” he sings. “Wanna believe it’s all for the better. It’s getting real, I’m missing you deeply, so I’m just tryna hold on.” Although Shawn never explicitly confirmed that the song is about Camila, the two went through a public breakup in Nov. 2021, and have no doubt been inspiring each other’s new music in the months since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZrHn_0evDU4Fm00
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello together. (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

Earlier this month, Camila released her post-breakup track, “Bam Bam,” which features Ed Sheeran. “Bam Bam” is about coming out on the other side of a breakup that was difficult. “Asi es la vida, si, yeah that’s just life, baby,” Camila sings in the chorus. “Yeah, love came around and it knocked me down, but I’m back on my feet.”

The lyrics also have explicit references to Shawn, with Camila singing, “You said you hated the ocean but you’re surfing now.” Shawn is openly afraid of the ocean, but took up surfing right around the time he and Camila split in the fall. She also sing, “We were kids at the start, I guess we’re grown ups now,” which is a direct reference to how young she and Shawn were when they first got together in the summer of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41FbL1_0evDU4Fm00
Shawn Mendes performing onstage. (Sachyn Mital/Shutterstock)

Despite ending their romantic relationship, though, Shawn and Camila have stayed on amicable terms. At the beginning of 2022, they were photographed spending time together in Miami. Then, Camila broke her silence about the breakup in a March 2022 interview. “I think as I get older, yeah, the priorities shift,” Camila admitted. “I think it was that way for both of us.” She also said that she has “nothing but love” for Shawn after their split.

Comments / 0

HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife

167K+

Followers

15K+

Posts

51M+

Views

Related
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Bruce Willis’ Daughters Rumer & Scout Spotted For 1st Time Since Revealing Dad’s Sad Disease

Rumer & Scout reportedly attended a Coachella pre-party event in Los Angeles, hours after they revealed their father’s aphasia diagnosis. Rumer Willis, 33, and Scout Willis, 30, were spotted for the first time since they revealed their father, Bruce Willis, was stepping aside from acting because of his secret battle with aphasia, which has begun to impair his cognitive abilities. The gorgeous sisters enjoyed a sunny day out in Los Angeles on Wednesday (March 30) as they reportedly made their way to a Coachella pre-party event.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Shawn Mendes
Daily Mail

'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe

Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shawn And Camila#Music Video
Daily Mail

Miley Cyrus slips into a skintight blue metallic jumpsuit and throws on a pair of mirror shades to dominate the stage during day two of Lollapalooza Chile 2022

Miley Cyrus looked every bit the glam rocker on Saturday night as she performed during Lollapalooza Chile 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos in Santiago, Chile. The singer, 29, commanded the massive stage in a skintight blue metallic jumpsuit that highlighted her toned physique. The Plastic Hearts hitmaker co-headlined the annual...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Bruce Willis’ Wife: Meet Emma Heming, Plus Everything To Know About Demi Moore Marriage

Bruce, whose aphasia diagnosis was recently revealed, has been married twice. Find out all about his relationships with Emma Heming and Demi Moore, here. Bruce Willis’ family revealed on Wednesday (March 30) that the star has been diagnosed with aphasia and will be stepping away from his acting career, as the disease has begun to impair his cognitive abilities. His ex-wife, Demi Moore, took to her Instagram to share the devastating news, writing, “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left stunned by Jenna Bush Hager's spectacular on-air appearance

Hoda Kotb had quite the shocked reaction upon seeing how her co-star Jenna Bush Hager looked on a new installment of Today with Hoda and Jenna. The two NBC stars walked out to applause from the studio in their signature ombre robes as they concealed the outfits that had been chosen for them to wear by their producer.
CELEBRITIES
Mix 93.1

Taylor Swift Teases New Song ‘Carolina’ in ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Trailer: LISTEN

Taylor Swift fans can get a taste of new music by checking out the trailer for the big-screen adaptation of Delia Owens' popular novel Where the Crawdads Sing. The singer contributed an original song called "Carolina" to the soundtrack. The song is featured in the first trailer, which dropped Tuesday (March 22). Based on what we've heard so far, it's safe to assume that the track will be a cinematic thriller.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Susan Lucci’s Children: Meet Her Son & Daughter With Late Husband Helmut Huber

Susan Lucci shared two children with Helmut Huber, who recently passed away at 84 years old. Here’s everything you need to know about their adult daughter and son. Soap opera star Susan Lucci shares two adult children with her late husband Helmut Huber. Helmut passed away on Monday, March 28 at 84 years old. He passed away peacefully in Long Island, New York, where he resided. HollywoodLife confirmed Helmut’s passing from a family representative who also left a statement.“A family man, he was a loyal friend, and loved them deeply,” the official statement reads. “With a roaring sense of humor, larger-than-life personality, and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ethan Hawke’s Wife: All About His Spouse Ryan, Of 14 Years, Plus His Marriage To Uma Thurman

Find out everything you need to know about Ryan Shawhughes, and her marriage to Ethan Hawke, plus his ex-wife Uma Thurman. Ethan Hawke, 51, has been a celebrated actor for over 30 years. After captivating audiences in the beloved coming-of-age film Dead Poets Society, Ethan has been an entertainment mainstay. He’s gone on to many more critically acclaimed and beloved roles, including in movies like Reality Bites and Gattaca. Through his career, he’s also been nominated for four Academy Awards. He’s received Best Supporting Actor nominations for his performances in Training Day and Boyhood in 2002 and 2015, respectively. He’s also gotten nods for the Best Adapted Screenplay category in 2005 and 2014 for Before Sunset and Before Midnight, respectively. Throughout his career, he’s been married twice. Find out more about his wife Ryan Shawhughes, 40, and his ex Uma Thurman, 51.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
167K+
Followers
15K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy