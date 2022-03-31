ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Cuts for communities brings free haircuts for kids

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Dtu2_0evDTnjJ00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The district attorneys office partnered with the Duke City Gladiators and the Albuquerque Barber college on Lomas and San Pedro to put on cuts for communities Wednesday.

Story continues below

The event brought smiles to the faces of kids in the international district with food, local celebrities and free haircuts. Children from the neighborhood were invited to drop by for a haircut, lots of goodies and a chance to hang out with players from the Gladiators.

“It’s motivation, it’s something to aspire to, it’s good to see some positive reinforcements in the community when there’s not a lot of that stuff around,” Fred Griggs Assistant Coach/Defensive Coordinator for the Gladiators said.

The district attorneys office says this is the latest initiative featuring its mobile resource center which brings food, clothes and other resources to neighborhoods in need.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13

17K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow KRQE News 13 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Kait 8

Community United event hopes to bring residents together

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new community event hopes to connect Jonesboro residents in an attempt to better the city. The first Community United event was held Saturday afternoon at Lewellen Park in Jonesboro. C&C Inc. and the Ingle family sponsored the event as a way to bring the community...
JONESBORO, AR
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque partnering to host 50+ tech fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s no secret that technology is advancing at a rapid pace and it can be hard for some people to keep up. The Albuquerque Department of Senior Affairs is partnering with Adelante DiverseIT to host a tech fair for anyone age 50 and over. The fair will help seniors stay up to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daily Florida Press

Free Life Jackets for Kids on Treasure Island

The St. Petersburg Recreation Department, Fire Rescue, and the Treasure Island Fire Rescue gave away free life jackets to families and kids on March 14 on Treasure Island. Florida has the highest drowning rate for children 9 years and younger, according to the Florida Department of Health. St. Petersburg Parks...
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
Albuquerque, NM
Business
Albuquerque, NM
Society
Albuquerque, NM
Government
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Lifestyle
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho teen recalls abusive driving school experience

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Teens are terrified to get back behind the wheel all because of their driving instructor. KRQE News 13 is learning more about what led to a Rio Rancho driving school to lose its license for six months. Sixteen-year-old Mason Belen was excited to learn...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Mythbusting Cannabis in New Mexico: What you need to know ahead of April 1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Retail sales of cannabis are set to begin in just a few days. Do you know exactly what’s legal, what’s safe, and what’s a myth? To address some common myths and questions about cannabis in New Mexico, KRQE News 13 spoke with law enforcement and state regulators. Here are some key things you need to know before April 1.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ Ride is looking to hire new drivers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Ride is hiring, and they are looking for as many applicants as they can get. They are looking to bring on new drivers and the jobs come with competitive pay, benefits and a city pension. ABQ Ride is Albuquerque’s main form of public transportation. It logs an average of more than […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Barelas neighborhood to see $5 million makeover

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Big plans are in the works for Albuquerque’s Barelas neighborhood. Keith Romero is the president of the Barelas Community Coalition and for the first time is revealing plans for the Barelas Great Blocks Project which will give 4th St. a $5 million makeover from Avenida Cesar Chavez to downtown. “Barelas is the oldest […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Duke City Gladiators#New Mexico News Podcast#New Mexicans#Krqe En Espa Ol#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe N
KKTV

Push for free tuition for foster kids

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Parents of foster kids may soon be able to put their children through college tuition free. There is a bill on the senate floor also known as Higher Education Support for Foster Youth. If passed, this bill will waive undergraduate tuition and fees for any child living in foster care.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
New Haven Independent

Kids Help Shape Future Community Hub

In careful penmanship, 8‑year-old Nylee Williams signed her name, title, and ​“company” at the bottom of a page outlining her responsibilities in the planning process for a new community center in Newhallville. Her ​“company” is Harris & Tucker School, where she attends an after-school program. Her...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Portland Tribune

Nominate an amazing kid from your family, community

Deadline is April 2 for the 2022 Pamplin Media Amazing Kids special publication. Community is important to Pamplin Media Group and that's why we choose to honor Amazing Kids in our local areas each year. We are looking for those special youths who rise above the crowd in all manner of ways. They might be academic champs, sports stars or entrepreneurs but most of all they are the helpers. They show through their actions the hope and promise of the next generation.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
101.9 The Bull

Money Tight? Take The Kids to Zoo Today For Free!

If Spring Break hasn't been the greatest because money is tight, today is your day to have a little fun with the kids without having to worry about money. Today at the Amarillo Zoo admission is free. That's right you heard me, free. The folks at Suddenlink wanted every family the chance to go and experience the Amarillo Zoo. This is the perfect time to go and see all the wonderful zoo animals here in Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
IRS
101.5 WPDH

Free Kids Bowling Returns to the Hudson Valley

It's hard to believe we're already thinking about plans for the summer already, right? Parents are already placing deposits to hold spots for summer camps, family vacations may be in the works, and what about a budget friendly entertaining way to keep the kiddos occupied during the summer - I'm taking the Kids Bowl Free program. Over the years over 1,000 locations have hosted the program for more than 35,000,000 bowlers.
HUDSON, NY
KRQE News 13

Best counties to retire to in New Mexico

(STACKER) – Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
REAL ESTATE
KRQE News 13

Department of Agriculture to host pesticide disposal event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Agriculture is giving residents and businesses a chance to safely discard unwanted pesticides. The department will host a disposal event in Albuquerque on April 12 at Helena Chemical near 2nd St. and Rio Bravo. Any and all types of pesticides, or treated seed will be collected at no […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: FBI director, Terrified students, Less windy and warmer, High school grad, Free haircuts

Thursday’s Top Stories Surveillance video shows security guard killed at Albuquerque hotel APD report: Crime increases after 3 years of decreases New Mexicans owed estimated $9.5M from IRS; here’s how to claim New Mexico Film Studios breaks ground on 13-acre complex Growth slows for endangered Mexican gray wolf population Ex-psychiatrist sentenced for sexually abusing patients […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy