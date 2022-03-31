Cuts for communities brings free haircuts for kids

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The district attorneys office partnered with the Duke City Gladiators and the Albuquerque Barber college on Lomas and San Pedro to put on cuts for communities Wednesday.

The event brought smiles to the faces of kids in the international district with food, local celebrities and free haircuts. Children from the neighborhood were invited to drop by for a haircut, lots of goodies and a chance to hang out with players from the Gladiators.

“It’s motivation, it’s something to aspire to, it’s good to see some positive reinforcements in the community when there’s not a lot of that stuff around,” Fred Griggs Assistant Coach/Defensive Coordinator for the Gladiators said.

The district attorneys office says this is the latest initiative featuring its mobile resource center which brings food, clothes and other resources to neighborhoods in need.

