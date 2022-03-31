ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susquehanna, PA

Susquehanna Woman Killed While Crossing Rt. 11

By Kathy Whyte
 20 hours ago
An elderly Susquehanna woman is dead in what police describe as a "DUI Fatal" incident involving drugs. In a news release from the State Police in Gibson,Troopers...

