ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Frog makes 6,000-mile trip from Africa in bag of mint

By Tom Wilkinson
Indy100
Indy100
 20 hours ago

A frog that took a 6,000-mile trip from Africa to Northumberland in a bag of fresh mint is being rehomed.

He was discovered after being sold by a fruit and vegetable store in Corbridge, and had been hidden in a sealed bag of the leaves imported from Ethiopia.

The shop owner contacted the RSPCA after a customer made the unusual discovery at home.

The frog, named Minty, is being cared for by RSPCA inspector Lucy Green, who has tried to establish what species he is.

She emailed a picture of the frog to a specialist exotics centre in West Yorkshire, where he will eventually be looked after.

Ms Green said: “I have an exotics set-up at my home and Minty’s been fine under the lighting and heating.

“He’s fine, he’s been eating well and he’s certainly not skinny.”

The RSPCA said it receives calls every year from people who have found frogs, geckos or other lizards either in their luggage after a holiday or in foodstuffs from abroad.

The charity said it is unlikely it would be able to return them to their natural habitat and they are usually rehomed with specialists.

Comments / 0

Indy100
Indy100

175K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

65M+

Views

Related
Indy100

Ocean of flowers to fill Tower of London moat as Superbloom field sowing begins

The sowing of more than 20 million seeds in the Tower of London’s moat to create a “Superbloom” meadow has begun.Cornflowers – with their burst of blue when in full flower – have been specifically chosen to hark back to a time when the historic fortress’s trench was filled with water, while the other wildflowers will include red poppies and yellow corn marigolds.With favourable weather, the spectacular floral display, in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, will flourish at the start of June to coincide with the national celebrations of the monarch’s milestone.Nigel Dunnett, professor of planting design and urban...
GARDENING
Travel + Leisure

Why a Kenyan Safari Makes the Perfect Family Trip

As we touched down at Cottar's 1920s Camp, set on a private 7,600-acre conservancy less than a mile from the Masai Mara National Reserve, a lot felt familiar. The dirt landing strip, stark and rust-colored under a bluebird sky. The Land Cruiser, stocked with blankets. The sense of anticipation that comes at the start of every safari. The knowledge that wildlife would soon be in sight.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Woman who moans that her cleaner helps herself to Nespressos every day instead of instant is branded 'stingy' and told if she can afford daily help she can stretch to a 50p coffee capsule

A woman has been criticised and labelled 'stingy' after complaining that her cleaner uses a coffee capsule during her daily shifts instead of opting for the cheaper instant version. In the post shared on parenting platform Mumsnet the anonymous UK user said she noticed they were going through Nespresso capsules...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Africa#Frogs#Lizards#Fruit#Rspca
yankodesign.com

Fish Leather from salmon skins is yet another sustainable innovation

They say the best leather are those from animals but you know, there are plenty of conversations about the topic. There is now a campaign to find more sustainable leather, and we have seen a few, like the leather made from grape skins and other fruit waste. Sustainable fashion may...
ENVIRONMENT
Food & Wine

This British Pub Has a 4-Year Waiting List for Its Sunday Roasts

Struggling to secure a reservation and having to book a table months in advance isn't uncommon in the world of fine dining. But for a meal in a British pub? The Bank Tavern in Bristol says their traditional Sunday roasts have had such high demand post-lockdown that their waitlist for a seating is now four years long.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pets
KGUN 9

British TV Star Takes 1,200-Mile Road Trip To Haul Supplies To Ukrainian Refugees

Martin Roberts is a British author and TV and radio personality, host of “Homes Under the Hammer.” Recently, however, he became a hero to some and an example to many. The news and images of families leaving for Poland as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine made a deep impression on Roberts. He saw the needs of the people, primarily women and children, who had left virtually everything behind seeking safety, and decided to do something about it. He immediately made plans to drive the 1,260 miles in his personal van to the border of Ukraine and Poland.
WORLD
Seattle Times

Pritzker Prize goes to architect from West Africa

Growing up in a poor village in Burkina Faso, Francis Kéré did not play soccer with the other boys. He helped fix houses. After winning a scholarship to a vocational school for carpentry in Germany and attending architecture school at the Technical University of Berlin, Kéré did not rush to join a prestigious firm. As an architecture student, he had raised the money to build an elementary school in his hometown, Gando, with construction help from local residents, drawing blueprints for them in the sand.
VISUAL ART
The Independent

20 best Mother’s Day gifts for 2022: From turntables and beauty boxes to female-founded wine collections

We should never need an excuse to spoil our mums, but Mother’s Day (on 27 March, add it to your calendar) is a good reminder to do the decent thing.However, finding the perfect pressie to say thanks for all she’s done can be a tall order. Whoever you’re shopping for – whether it’s your gran, mum or another matriarch in your life – you’ll need to consider their tastes and interests to choose something that will truly delight. Clue: it’s probably not petrol station flowers or corner shop chocs.If you need a little more help to come up with the...
SHOPPING
Indy100

Mountain Rescue dog honoured for 11 years of service

A retired search dog who was believed to have been the oldest working Mountain Rescue dog in the UK is being honoured for her service.Border collie Skye’s dogged devotion saw her carry out 200 searches during 11 years working in the Lake District, before retiring in 2020 aged 14.On Thursday, Skye will be given the PDSA Order of Merit, described as an “animal OBE”, for her work.During her service, Skye and handler John Leadbetter, 49, carried out searches in all weathers to help locate missing people.Mr Leadbetter said: “Skye means everything to me, she’s my best friend on the fells...
ANIMALS
Mashed

The Only State Where You Can't Buy Turkey Hill Ice Cream

Ice cream is a tasty indulgence no matter where it comes from, but it can feel like an extra-special treat to get a sweet, creamy cone from your favorite parlor. However, making the trip to your local creamery isn't always practical, so pre-packaged grocery store brands can be perfect for those looking to have this frozen dessert on-hand at all times.
HAWAII STATE
Indy100

Knitters make hundreds of teddies to welcome Ukrainian children to Scotland

Hundreds of knitters have been crafting teddies in the colours of the Ukrainian flag to welcome children arriving in Scotland after fleeing the conflict in their homeland.Retired primary school teacher and grandmother, Eilidh Dow, decided to start knitting bears for children from Ukraine after spending the winter making “trauma teddies” to send to youngsters experiencing distressing events around the world.The Facebook Group, Teddies for Ukraine, was set up and the knitting pattern for the teddies was posted online.The page has drawn 670 followers in just over a week and people around Scotland have been knitting the colourful bears.Dozens of children...
ADVOCACY
Indy100

Man goes viral by seeing how far away he can get from London in 24 hours using only trains

A man embarked on a 24-hour adventure to see how far he could get by train - and managed to pass through some of Europe's idyllic hot spots.Jo Kibble, an Ealing Council worker, set off from London St Pancras and documented his entire journey on Twitter. He also pledged to donate 20p per kilometre to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to support people living in Ukraine.His venture was inspired by a similar trip he took six months prior and his yearning to explore after "being starved of international travel for two years." Kibble travelled 260 miles from his starting point...
U.K.
Indy100

Outdoor opera performance in Sydney was rained off - and everyone made the same joke

Footage of an outdoor performance of Phantom of the Opera in Sydney, Australia getting rained out is going viral - prompting everyone to make the same joke about the location. Videos of the opera show the performers singing The Point of No Return while heavy rains and wind drench the stage and weigh down the performers' costumes. Despite the website saying the performance will go on rain or shine, the torrential downpour proved to be too much.TikTok user Matthew Vandeputte shared footage of the opera and said "Phantom of the Opera on Sydney harbour got cut short tonight because some...
WORLD
Indy100

Couple receive threatening letter from council after complaints over 'barking' pet rabbit

A couple were surprised when the council threatened them with legal action who had mistaken their pet rabbit for a loud and aggressive dog in an almighty mix-up.Martin and Yvonne Vickers from the village of Friskney, Lincolnshire were in shock when they received the letter from East Lindsey District Council which noted the complaints they had received about the rowdy pet.The animal's unruliness was so disruptive that officers even said horse riders' lives were being put at risk as a result of "excessive barking" coming from their countryside bungalow and warned if the pet's misbehaviour continued then he would be...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Missouri couple reveal what it was REALLY like to live in 1800s as they recreate 19th-century living for video series that sees them wearing period clothing and cooking centuries-old recipes on a hearth

A Missouri couple are reenacting what life was like in the U.S. in the 1800s while wearing period clothing and making centuries-old recipes on the hearth of a brick fireplace. Justine Dorn, 28, and Ron Rayfield, 33, have 200,000 subscribers to their educational YouTube channel, Early American, where they show how people cooked, dressed, and spent their days in the 18th and 19th centuries.
RECIPES
Indy100

Conservative politicians walk past families who lost loved ones to Covid on way to fancy dinner

“Off to another party, are we?” That’s what bereaved families asked Conservative politicians who attended a swish dinner held by prime minister Boris Johnson at a luxury central London hotel on Tuesday night.Dozens of grief-stricken families who lost loved ones during Covid lined up outside the entrance to boo guests as they arrived in cars and on foot.It comes as the Metropolitan Police issued the first 20 Partygate fines. Tuesday also marked the anniversary of when the first heart was drawn on the National Covid Memorial Wall - a site of remembrance many would like to see being kept permanently. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Indy100

175K+
Followers
10K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy