In this day and age, impossibilities are defied in ways we never imagined before. With the advent of 3D printing technology, almost anything can be done even in architecture. The idea of 3D-printed homes isn’t absurd as such is already happening. If you can 3D-print sneakers, indeed, you can print anything. We told you how 3D printing is becoming more popular and gaining momentum. Many designers have adopted the technology, and now, we’re hearing more architects are doing the same.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 20 HOURS AGO