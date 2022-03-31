Improv Arlington presents Michael Colyar

Bad bosses are a staple of workplace comedies, and ABC’s new mockumentary sitcom Abbott Elementary takes this genre staple in stride. The show's small but compelling cast is made up of quite a few stock character types we’re familiar with from shows like The Office and Parks and Recreation. There’s the naive and upbeat go-getter, the person who only views their position as temporary, the character with mysterious and comically shady connections, and, of course, the selfish and often unintentionally cruel boss. What gives Abbott Elementary such charm and edge is how quickly and effectively it presents these stock characters only to subvert or develop them in ways you wouldn’t typically expect. With a small central cast, each character gets plenty of room to show their depths even in the first season of the show and this is especially apparent in the show’s own take on that selfish boss trope: Principal Ava Coleman.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO