Addison, TX

Improv Addison presents Michael Yo

culturemap.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with...

dallas.culturemap.com

Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
Vanity Fair

Wendi McLendon-Covey Breaks Her Silence on Jeff Garlin’s The Goldbergs Exit

Jeff Garlin may have parted ways with The Goldbergs in December, but his CGI ghost still lingers around the sitcom’s ninth season. The series star exited the show in the midst of filming last year, following an H.R. investigation and multiple complaints of on-set misconduct. Shortly before his departure, Garlin discussed the allegations in depth with Vanity Fair’s Maureen Ryan, insisting at the time that he had “not been fired from The Goldbergs.”
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Jill Eikenberry To Guest Star In ABC Revival Pilot, Reprising Her Ann Kelsey Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Eikenberry is set to guest star in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama, reprising her role as Ann Kelsey. Eikenberry starred on all eight seasons of the original NBC series as Kelsey, Associate/Partner in the firm. In the pilot, Eikenberry’s Kelsey is now a judge. In the revival written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins — reinvents itself as a litigation firm specializing in only...
TheWrap

Scoey Mitchell, Groundbreaking Black TV Comedian, Dies at 92￼

Scoey Mitchell, comedian and TV actor who was one of the first Black actors to take a leading role in a TV sitcom, died this past week at the age of 92. Mitchell starred in the short-lived 1970 ABC sitcom “Barefoot in the Park,” which was based on a Tony-winning 1963 Broadway play starring Robert Redford. With Black actors playing the newlywed couple at the center of the plot, “Barefoot in the Park” was the first sitcom since “Amos ‘n’ Andy” nearly 20 years prior to have a predominantly Black cast.
TODAY.com

Ellen DeGeneres announces the finale date for her talk show

As the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” airs its farewell season, the multi-Emmy-winning host has announced the finale date for her eponymous daytime talk show. DeGeneres will take her final bow on Thursday, May 26. The 64-year-old TV icon shared the news on her social media, writing in the caption, “I’m going to miss this," alongside a new promo.
Page Six

Rosie O’Donnell slams Academy for doing ‘nothing’ about ‘madman’ Will Smith

Rosie O’Donnell wants answers from the Academy. After Will Smith stormed the 2022 Oscars stage to slap “the s–t out of” Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia Sunday night, the Academy tweeted that it “does not condone violence of any form.” “Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world,” the statement continued. Rosie O’Donnell wants justice for Chris Rock after Will Smith slapped him.Getty Images But it wasn’t enough for the former “The View” co-host. “they [sic] why did you...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Former ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Host Tom Bergeron Reacts to Andrew Llinares’ Departure From the Show: ‘Karma’s a Bitch’

Fire burning on the dance floor! Former host of Dancing With The Stars. Tom Bergeron activated his Twitter fingers after news broke that there will be yet another shakeup in the crew. Executive producer Andrew Llinares stepped away from the celebrity dance competition after five seasons. A fan retweeted the...
Essence

ABC’s Comedy ‘Abbott Elementary’ Renewed For A Second Season

Starring, created and written by Quinta Brunson, ‘Abbott Elementary’ has become this year’s breakout hit. This year’s breakout comedy Abbott Elementary has been renewed for a second season, ABC announced on Monday. Abbott Elementary – starring, created and written by Quinta Brunson – is set in...
TVLine

Mae Whitman to Star (and Sing!) in Hulu's Musical Rom-Com Up Here

Click here to read the full article. Mae Whitman has locked down her first post-Good Girls role… and she’ll need to warm up her vocal cords for this one. The actress has signed on to star in the Hulu musical Up Here, according to our sister site Deadline. Set in New York City in 1999, the romantic comedy follows a couple who falls in love while working to overcome the fears and fantasies inside their own heads. Whitman will play Lindsey, who moves from a small town in Vermont to the Big Apple to find out who she really is. Up Here...
TVLine

Tracy Morgan Visits The Neighborhood: Meet Calvin's Wealthy Brother Curtis

Click here to read the full article. Oh, brother! Tracy Morgan (30 Rock) makes his debut as Calvin’s brother Curtis on the Monday, March 28 episode of The Neighborhood (CBS, 8/7c) — and TVLine has your exclusive first look at his grand entrance. As longtime fans of the CBS sitcom already know, Calvin resents Curtis’ relationship with their mother, who began favoring her younger son after he won the lottery. During “Welcome to Bro Money, Bro Problems,” the impulsive Curtis pays his big brother a visit and immediately creates chaos within the Butler household. Elsewhere in the episode, Dave and Gemma run into...
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left stunned by Jenna Bush Hager's spectacular on-air appearance

Hoda Kotb had quite the shocked reaction upon seeing how her co-star Jenna Bush Hager looked on a new installment of Today with Hoda and Jenna. The two NBC stars walked out to applause from the studio in their signature ombre robes as they concealed the outfits that had been chosen for them to wear by their producer.
Parade

Hallmark Seals the Deal! Holly Robinson Peete Will Continue Making Christmas Movies for the Feel-Good Network

Holly Robinson Peete is the latest actress to sign an exclusive multi-picture deal with Hallmark Channel. Peete has starred in several films for the network including the Morning Show Mysteries franchise of films on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Meet the Peetes, Hallmark Channel’s first entry into the unscripted reality show arena. The deal includes exclusivity on holiday movies starring the former 21 Jump Street actress.
Parade

14 Things to Watch Next Week: Julia Child, Bridgerton Is Back and There's a Rat in the Kitchen

Wondering what to watch next week? Here’s the scoop on what you’ll want to be watching as you head into the weekend of March 25 on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we’ve got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what’s new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening next week. Let’s get watching!
