Weather Works With Alexis

St. Patrick's Day brought Chicago a lucky, but brief glimpse of spring-like weather and 70-degree temperatures ahead of a twist in conditions: a rapid cool down, widespread rainfall and potential thunderstorms. High temperatures along the lakefront reached the high 50s to low 60s, early Thursday afternoon, with some spots even...
A large crowd attended the inaugural St. Augustine Hot Air Balloon Festival at the St. Johns County Fairgrounds on Sunday, March 13. The event, which took place over the weekend, was limited because of inclement weather on Saturday and high winds and cold on Sunday. “The weather was not what...
GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in Goodman are cleaning up the areas that were impacted by the severe weather on Tuesday, March 22. During the storm, Aaron Michael and his three friends locked themselves inside Parts Plus on Main Street. They hid behind the cashier counter. “Metal started flying, and man, we just took cover. […]
MACON, Ga. — Lightning is nothing new to us in Central Georgia. On average, Macon has thunderstorms 53 days out of the year. In general though, lightning strikes 44 times every second!. There's a well-known myth that lightning can only strike once in a certain place, but that is...
Slowly but surely, Oncor crews are restoring power to areas tornados tore through earlier this week. Jacksboro was one of the hardest hit places. Yesterday, more than a thousand people there were still without power.
How strange and unpredictable is the weather in Louisiana when the calendar approaches the first day of spring? Well, Saturday morning some residents of the state woke up to a light blanket of snow and ice while other areas of the state were shivering because of wind chill readings that made it feel colder than the actual freezing mark.
Spring is typically a month of fluctuating weather. This year has been no different, but winter seems to have even more of a grip on the northeast than usual. Thursday saw temperatures in the 60's across New York State, and while there were rain showers and high winds, it felt good compared to last weekend and into Monday.
