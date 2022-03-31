ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Manu Tuilagi set for latest comeback as Sale take on Saracens

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15K95w_0evDP9qS00

Manu Tuilagi will make his latest comeback from injury as a replacement when Sale host Saracens in Friday night’s Gallagher Premiership clash at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Tuilagi was picked at inside centre to face Wales in round three of England’s Guinness Six Nations on February 26 only to be withdrawn hours later because of a hamstring injury.

It was set to be his first international appearance since the autumn when he damaged the same hamstring while scoring a try against South Africa and he has not played since.

Eddie Jones called the powerful centre into their Six Nations squad after he completed just 81 minutes of rugby for Sale, whose director of rugby Alex Sanderson believes he was rushed back too soon.

It was the demands of England training that caused the latest setback in a career beset by injury but the Sharks hope he will now stay fit as they look to reach the latter stages of the Premiership and Heineken Champions Cup.

Tuilagi’s destructive carrying in midfield has been missed by club and country with Jones to date unable to find an alternative capable of getting the team on to the front foot through force.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
newschain
newschain

48K+

Followers

126K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Follow newschain and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
newschain

England could face Germany or Croatia as World Cup groups set to be revealed

England will discover their group stage opponents for the World Cup in Qatar this evening, with Germany or Croatia potentially standing in the Three Lions’ way early on. Gareth Southgate’s men are in the top pot of seeds for the draw in Doha on Friday, and a rematch against the Germans – who England beat in the last 16 en route to the Euro 2020 final – or World Cup semi-final conquerors Croatia are two possibilities which lie in wait.
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamstring Injury#The Sharks#Aj Bell Stadium#Gallagher Premiership#Heineken Champions Cup
BBC

Harlequins: Matas Jurevicius extends contract with Premiership champions

Harlequins forward Matas Jurevicius has agreed to extend his contract with the Premiership champions. Jurevicius, 21, who can play in both the second and back row, has been handed more opportunities this season after his senior debut in 2020. "It was a very easy decision for me to re-sign with...
RUGBY
BBC

Sophie Ecclestone: The making of England's world top-ranked bowler

ICC Women's World Cup semi-final: South Africa v England. Date: 31 March Time: 02:00 BST Venue: Christchurch. Coverage: Live ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Live text commentary with in-play clips (UK only) on the BBC Sport website.
SPORTS
BBC

Wales women: WRU make three additions to coaching staff

Wales have named Mike Hill as their new women's assistant coach and Adam Thomas as a part-time skills coach. Hill, who will have responsibility for the forwards, arrives from Bath Rugby's academy. The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has also named George Morgan as a nutritionist for Wales women as well...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Sarah Hunter: England have to 'expect the unexpected' from Italy in their Six Nations clash

England Women skipper Sarah Hunter says the Red Roses must "expect the unexpected" from Italy, when they travel to face the Azzurre in Parma on Sunday in the Six Nations. Having dispatched Scotland 57-5 in Round 1 of the tournament last Saturday, after a sticky start to proceedings in Edinburgh, England next travel to the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi to face Italy, who suffered a Round 1 39-6 defeat to France.
WORLD
BBC

Women's World Cup: England beat South Africa to book final date with Australia

England 293-8 (50 overs): Wyatt 129, Dunkley 60, Ismail 3-46 South Africa 156 (38 overs): Du Preez 30, Ecclestone 6-36, Shrubsole 2-27 England will face Australia in the final of the Women's World Cup after Danni Wyatt's magnificent century propelled the defending champions to a 137-run defeat of South Africa.
WORLD
newschain

Gareth Southgate: England will have to be close to perfect to win World Cup

Gareth Southgate heads into Friday’s World Cup draw believing England can win the tournament – but admits they will have to be “close to perfect” to triumph in Qatar. Confidence, experience and belief have all grown in the Three Lions squad thanks to the run to the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup and reaching the final of Euro 2020 last summer.
SPORTS
BBC

Danny Care: England and Eddie Jones need change to spark attack

Former England scrum-half Danny Care says the team need a change of culture to refresh their attack and close the gap on the world's best Test teams. For the second successive year England had a losing record in the Six Nations, beaten in three of their five matches. "Every other...
RUGBY
BBC

Women's Six Nations: Ireland wing Beibhinn Parsons on bench for France trip

Venue: Stade Ernest Wallon, Toulouse Date: Saturday, 2 April Kick-off: 14:15 BST. Coverage: Watch on BBC Two Northern Ireland, BBC Red Button & BBC iPlayer; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Wing Beibhinn Parsons has been named on the bench again with Ireland unchanged for Saturday's...
WORLD
newschain

Yorkshire members vote in reforms which pave way for Headingley internationals

Structural reforms at Yorkshire were approved by the club’s members on Wednesday night which paves the way for Headingley to stage England matches this summer. At an extraordinary general meeting, the governance changes ordered by the England and Wales Cricket Board, following Yorkshire’s mishandling of ex-player Azeem Rafiq’s racism claims, were voted through.
SPORTS
newschain

Four dead as South Korean air force planes collide

Two South Korean air force planes collided in mid-air during training and crashed near their base on Friday, killing all four people on board, officials said. Both planes were KT-1 trainer aircraft, South Korea’s first indigenously developed planes, which took off from an air force base in the south-eastern city of Sacheon one after another for flight training, the air force said in a statement.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy