Theater & Dance

Eisemann Center presents Celtic Angels Ireland

 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Direct from Dublin, just two weeks after Saint Patrick’s Day, Eisemann Center...

Marshall News Messenger

Celtic Angels to return to Marshall's Memorial City Hall

“A joyous celebration of everything Irish” when The Celtic Angels Ireland return to Marshall on Saturday, April 2 at Memorial City Hall. The Celtic Angels are back in the Unites States on a nationwide tour and are making a stop in Marshall. Following their sold-out Christmas show in 2019 and not being able to tour in 2020, Memorial City Hall is excited to be able to bring them back!
MARSHALL, TX
Saint Patrick
WPTV

Bobbie Nelson, sister of country music legend, dies at 91

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Bobbie Nelson, the older sister of country music legend Willie Nelson and longtime pianist in his band, has died. Her family says Bobbie Nelson died Thursday at the age of 91. She was an original member of the Willie Nelson and Family Band and played...
UPI News

Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London

March 27 (UPI) -- Phil Collins and his rock band Genesis played what they said was their final concert together in London this weekend. Deadline.com reported he 71-year-old vocalist and former drummer, keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford wrapped up what was titled The Last Domino? Tour at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.
The Boot

Remembering Charley Pride and His Landmark 1969 Live Album

Charley Pride's In Person, the first major live album released by a Black country artist, is an unassuming landmark. With a runtime of just under 34 minutes, Pride’s album is shorter than many of the recordings that are cited as among the greatest of all time, including Johnny Cash’s At Folsom Prison and Buck Owens’ Carnegie Hall Concert. But despite its brevity, the album is an invigorating and essential piece of history, a portrait of a pioneering star on the precipice of unprecedented success.
thecinemaholic.com

7 Movies Like CODA You Must See

Sian Heder wrote and directed ‘CODA,’ a familial coming-of-age tale of a talented singer. Recreating the story of the French movie ‘The Bélier Family,’ the story revolves around Ruby Rossi, the only hearing member in a family of four. Her life takes a new direction when Bernardo “Mr. V” Villalobos, the choir teacher at school, discovers her singing talent. While the possibilities seem endless, Ruby hesitates to leave the family without an interpreter.
American Songwriter

Lani Hall Talks Miracle Life Story, Husband Herb Alpert and New LP ‘Seasons Of Love’

It was a miracle. That’s how Grammy Award-winning musician Lani Hall describes it. Hall, who remembers singing songs from the radio in the backseat of her dad’s car at two years old, absorbing them, learning them, would later begin to sing them in her bedroom. They were mostly jazz standards at the time. And doing so was a transforming experience. While she never thought she would become a professional singer, she couldn’t get enough music. But at the same time, Hall kept it all a secret. Until one day. When she was in her late teens, a friend who worked at a nightclub came by her house unexpectedly and heard her singing through her bedroom door. From that chance encounter, a career blossomed. And today that career includes Hall’s forthcoming tender album, Seasons of Love, which is set to release on April 22—her first solo LP in nearly 25 years.
Kingsport Times-News

Celtic culture takes center stage at St. Paddy's Celebration

JONESBOROUGH — A celebration of Celtic culture is coming to Tennessee’s oldest town for the fifth annual St. Paddy’s Celebration on Saturday, March 19. Discover everything from Highland Games and a fun run to live Irish music and green beer. Get into the St. Paddy’s spirit with...
operawire.com

Guildhall School of Music and Drama Announces Summer 2022 Events Season

London’s Guildhall School of Music and Drama has announced a full slate of summer events replete with concerts, drama, opera, and more. For this article, only vocal events and performances are listed. To see the complete lineup, visit Guildhall School’s website. Voiceworks: Contemporary Collaboration will feature Artist in...
American Songwriter

The 10 Best Acoustic Bob Dylan Songs

Bob Dylan is one of the best and most prolific songwriters of the past 100 years. As such, it’s nearly impossible to create any single Dylan top songs list—it would run a mile long. So, we have to break up Dylan’s illustrious catalog into sections. Thus, this list of the artist’s top acoustic songs. But, really, who doesn’t prefer an acoustic track? We love ’em.
operawire.com

Anthony Roth Costanzo Headlines Death by Classical’s 2022 Season

Death of Classical has announced its 2022 season. For the purposes of this article, the focus will be soley on operatic performances. The company will present Sarah Kirkland Snider’s “Mass for the Endangered,” “a celebration of—and an elegy for—the natural world; a prayer for endangered species and the imperiled environments in which they live.” The work will feature the vocal ensemble Gallicantus and instrumentalists from the Decoda Ensemble.
The Guardian

Phoenix Dance Theatre review – tender and tense performances mark 40 years

In 1981, Phoenix Dance Company was a group of three men in Leeds, using their administrator’s spare room as an office. In 2022, it’s a fixture of the UK dance scene, with its own building and a 40-year legacy being celebrated in this tour. So much has changed in that time, from a black, all-male company inspired by jazz and soul and the dance they learned together at middle school, to a multicultural, international troupe of male and female dancers. There have been multiple directors and shifts in tone, and more than once the company has seemingly risen from the ashes.
Bangor Daily News

UMF Emery Community Arts Center presents spring piano concerts

FARMINGTON – University of Maine at Farmington music faculty members will be performing several spring piano concerts in the Performance Space in the Emery Community Arts Center on March 29 & 30, and April 14. The events are free and open to the public. According to current Covid protocol, masks are required in all inside University spaces.
AL.com

Birmingham theater great Carl Stewart dead at 80

Birmingham theater luminary Carl Stewart has died. Stewart, the co-founder of contemporary theater company Terrific New Theatre, was 80. Terrific New Theatre shared the news Monday morning in a post on its Facebook page. According to the post, Stewart died of “natural causes” at 4:30 a.m. Monday at UAB hospital.
Noisecreep

Who Are the Six Outside Writers Credited on Ghost’s ‘Impera’ Album?

The release of Ghost's fifth full length album, Impera, has been a massive success — it sold more copies in the U.S. in its first week than any other album so far this year and hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200. While Tobias Forge is unquestionably the band's mastermind, there are six outside writers on Impera who deserve some credit here as well, so let's learn more about who these... ghostwriters... are.
Slipped Disc

Mounting opposition to America’s new black opera

A petition is doing the rounds, calling for the cancellation of the world premiere of Emmett Till, A New American Opera . The work, by Black composer Mary D. Watkins, is a setting of Emmett, Down in My Heart, by a white playwright, Clare Coss. Opponents say: ‘Clare Coss has...
