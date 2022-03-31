Police name man who died in officer-involved shooting

UPDATE (3/31/22 – 6:10 p.m.) — The Michigan State Police have released the name of the man that died Thursday morning in an officer-involved shooting.

Erik Poul Moller Nielsen, 36, of Brooklyn, Michigan passed away in Columbia Twp. Thursday.

MSP says the situation began with a Columbia Twp. police officer being called for medical assistance.

6 News spoke to neighbors who didn’t want to go on camera. They say they were woken up after hearing multiple gunshots.

“There was an incident that the officer was dispatched to and ultimately there was a shooting and a subject is deceased. There is no injuries to the officer and there is no threat to the public,” said Michigan State Police Detective Sgt. Brian Buege.

Police are still in the early stages of their investigation.

“The Michigan State Police was requested by the Columbia Township Police Department to come in and do the investigation. Specifically, the first district special investigation section. Detectives from there are conducting the investigation,” continued Sgt. Buege.

There are several factors that remain unknown, including if the man shot at the officer or if he was even armed.

Columbia Township says the male officer involved has been with the department for 6 years.

The names of the officer and the deceased have not yet been released.

It happened in the 100 block of Hawthorne Dr. in the area of Lake Columbia, around 2:09 a.m.

It happened in the 100 block of Hawthorne Dr. in the area of Lake Columbia, around 2:09 a.m.

The 36-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.

MSP say there is no threat to the public.

The officer was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave per Columbia Township Police Department policy.

Detectives from First District Special Investigation Section and MSP Forensic Laboratory are investigating the situation.

The MSP First District Twitter account also posted a photo of the MSP Lansing Forensic Laboratory at the scene.

As this investigation continues and more details become available, 6 News will keep you updated.

