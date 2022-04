MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Working in an office is supposed to be safe working environment, but appearances are often deceiving. In a new discovery that emphasizes just how hazardous seemingly benign modern equipment can turn out to be, researchers from West Virginia University have discovered that microscopic nanoparticles from laser printers may change an individual’s genetic and metabolic profile if inhaled. These changes can seriously increase one’s risk of cardiovascular and neurological disease.

